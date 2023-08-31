Workers’ Compensation: Second Injury Fund-Medical Bills-Attorney Fees

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Staff Report//August 31, 2023

Where a claimant of workers’ compensation challenged the denial of his petition for a writ of mandamus seeking to compel payment from the Second Injury Fund, and respondents cross-appealed an order that they pay for attorney fees, the claimant was not entitled to compensation from the fund for his medical bills because the fund paid the medical bills directly to the healthcare providers, so the judgment is affirmed in part, but the trial court erred in granting a writ of mandamus to the claimant’s attorney ordering the payment of additional attorney fees.

Judgment is affirmed in part; reversed in part; writ of mandamus is quashed.

State ex rel. Jeff Peters & John Newman v. Fitzpatrick (MLW No. 80459/Case No. WD85719 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Chapman, J.) Appealed from the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission (Jeffrey Bauer, Springfield, for appellant-respondent) (Robert Schaeffer, Springfield, for respondent-appellant).

