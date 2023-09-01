Davis new director of St. Louis EEOC

David Davis has been chosen as the new director of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) St. Louis District. He began his new role Aug. 28.

“I am delighted that Mr. Davis has accepted this position,” EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows said in a press release. “He brings to the role of district director a wealth of knowledge and experience from his time in both the private and public sectors, and I am confident that he will continue to provide excellent leadership for the St. Louis District in service of our agency’s mission.”

Davis served as acting director for the district after joining as deputy district director in 2021. He was previously chief counsel of the Missouri Department of Social Services’ Administrative Hearings Unit. Before entering government service, Davis was in private practice for over 20 years, practicing in areas including employment and civil rights.

