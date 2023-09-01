Fincham to retire from Platte County bench

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications ahead of the coming retirement of Judge Thomas C. Fincham.

Fincham, who was appointed to the court as an associate circuit judge in 2010 and elevated to the circuit bench in 2013, is set to retire effective Dec. 31.

Applications for the vacancy are due Nov. 1. The commission expects to meet Nov. 14 at the Platte County Courthouse to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy.

