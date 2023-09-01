Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Fincham to retire from Platte County bench

Staff Report//September 1, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Fincham to retire from Platte County bench

Judges chair in court room, gavel

Depositphotos.com image

Fincham to retire from Platte County bench

Staff Report//September 1, 2023

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications ahead of the coming retirement of Judge Thomas C. Fincham. 

Fincham, who was appointed to the court as an associate circuit judge in 2010 and elevated to the circuit bench in 2013, is set to retire effective Dec. 31.  

Applications for the vacancy are due Nov. 1. The commission expects to meet Nov. 14 at the Platte County Courthouse to conduct public interviews of the applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy.  

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

-

Related Content

justice concept, selective focus on nearest part ,lens blur f/x

Davis new director of St. Louis EEOC

David Davis has been chosen as the new director of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC)[...]

September 1, 2023
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in St. Louis

Candidates named for Eastern District judgeship

The Appellate Judicial Commission has unanimously nominated three people for a vacancy on the Missouri Court o[...]

August 31, 2023
legal gavel on a law book

Monsees & Mayer brings in Lee as new partner

Monsees & Mayer, a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing survivors of sexual abuse and those [...]

August 31, 2023
Law cases and law books on a shelf

Three new faces on Lewis Rice management committee

Lewis Rice announced the election of Apollo Carey, Sarah Mullen and Joel Weeks to serve as members of the firm[...]

August 30, 2023
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Kister joins HeplerBroom

Anna C. Kister has joined HeplerBroom as an associate attorney in the firm’s St. Louis office.

August 29, 2023
A judge's gavel resting atop several open books with a spotlight on the gavel and block

Three nominated for new Platte County judgeship

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission has nominated Megan B. Benton, Myles A. Perry and Nicolas J. Taulbee for a[...]

August 28, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news