Welder reaches settlement after fall from platform

Scott Lauck//September 1, 2023

Welder reaches settlement after fall from platform

A welder who fell from an elevated platform while working at a manufacturing facility in St. Louis County reached an $850,000 settlement, according to his attorneys.

Nick Smart and Jacob Lewis of Strong-Garner-Bauer in Springfield said the plaintiff had leaned against a guardrail. The gates in the middle of the guardrail unexpectedly gave way, causing him to fall backwards and land directly on his head and shoulder. Smart alleged the gate had an an unsafe or improperly maintained latching mechanism.

He was taken by ambulance to the local hospital where he was treated and diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and shoulder sprain. He was released the next day and was subsequently diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. He periodically experiences headaches, dizziness, tinnitus and memory deficits.

$850,000 settlement

Premises Liability

Venue: St. Louis County

Case Number/Date: Not filed/May 1, 2023

Special Damages: Past medical: $33,985.47

Caption: Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Nick Smart and Jacob Lewis, Strong-Garner-Bauer, Springfield

Defendant’s Attorney: Confidential

