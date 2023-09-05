Two associates join Armstrong Teasdale’s St. Louis office

Armstrong Teasdale announced the addition of associates Andrea M. Sciarratta and Zachary W. Langrehr to its St. Louis office.

Sciarratta, a member of the litigation practice group, focuses on asbestos litigation and has experience defending premises owners, manufacturers, transportation companies and other businesses in a variety of toxic tort and general liability matters.

Langrehr, in the corporate services practice group, concentrates on general corporate and business representation and transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities, entity formation and structuring and corporate governance.

