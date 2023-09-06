Armstrong Teasdale adds associates in St. Louis

Armstrong Teasdale announces the addition of associates Zachary W. Langrehr and Andrea M. Sciarratta in St. Louis.

Langrehr, who joins the corporate services practice group, concentrates his practice in the areas of general corporate and business representation and transactions. He also has a background in accounting.

Sciarratta focuses her practice on asbestos litigation. She also has experience defending businesses in a variety of toxic tort and general liability matters.

