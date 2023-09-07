Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Appellate Practice: Inadequate Brief-Tort Action

Staff Report//September 7, 2023

Where appellant challenged a jury verdict in favor of defendant medical center in a tort action, the extensive deficiencies in the brief preserved nothing for review, so the appeal is dismissed.

Appeal is dismissed.

Franco v. Lester E. Cox Medical Centers (MLW No. 80479/Case No. SD37714 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Burrell, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Brown, J. (Alexander Edelman, Katherine Myers and Sarah Liesen, Kansas City, MO, and Aaron Christopher McKee, Olathe, KS for appellant) (Bryan Ormsby Wade, Laura Cathleen Robinson and Christina Brunty, Springfield, for respondent).

 

