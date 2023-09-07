Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Civil Practice: Arbitration-Authority-Legal Representative

Staff Report//September 7, 2023

Home>Practice Area>Civil Practice>

Civil Practice: Arbitration-Authority-Legal Representative

Civil Practice: Arbitration-Authority-Legal Representative

Staff Report//September 7, 2023

Where a healthcare provider challenged an order denying its motion to compel arbitration with a resident of its nursing facility, there was no evidence that the resident’s husband had any legal authority to sign the arbitration agreement on the resident’s behalf, and the judgment is affirmed because the healthcare provider failed to meet its burden to prove the existence of a valid and enforceable contract to arbitrate, and the healthcare provider also did not establish that the resident was a third-party beneficiary of the agreement.

Judgment is affirmed.

Rister v. NHC Healthcare (MLW No. 80483/Case No. SD37374 – 9 page) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Camden County, Hamner, J. (Stephen Michael Strum, Michelle Marie Drake, Benjamin Rans Wesselschmidt and Timothy Charles Sansone, St. Louis, for appellant) (Blair Bertram Matyszczyk, Overland Park, KS and Joe Scott Bertram, Timothy Ray West and Jonathan Theodore Sternberg, Kansas City, MO for respondent).

Related Content

Civil Practice: Removal-Subject Matter Jurisdiction

Cagle v. NHC Healthcare-Maryland Heights, LLC (MLW No. 80448/Case No. 22-2757 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appe[...]

August 30, 2023

Civil Practice: Private Cause of Action-Mootness Public Interest Exception

Sullivan v. City of University City (MLW No. 80415/Case No. ED111084 – 17 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals,[...]

August 23, 2023

Civil Practice: Involuntary Detention-Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Deficient Verification

In the Matter of: L.T. (MLW No. 80400/Case No. WD86405 – 16 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western Distr[...]

August 18, 2023

Civil Practice: Res Judicata-Stop Work Order

Emerald Pointe, LLC v. Taney County (MLW No. 80386/Case No. 22-3025 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th C[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Practice: Parental Kidnapping Prevention Act-Jurisdiction-Indian Tribes

Nygaard v. Taylor (MLW No. 80384/Case No. 22-2277 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Kelly, J.[...]

August 17, 2023

Civil Practice: Self-Determination Claims-Emotional Distress Claims-COVID-19 Treatment

Salier v. Walmart, Inc. (MLW No. 80333/Case No. 22-2960 – 12 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Lok[...]

August 9, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news