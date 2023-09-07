Civil Practice: Arbitration-Authority-Legal Representative

Where a healthcare provider challenged an order denying its motion to compel arbitration with a resident of its nursing facility, there was no evidence that the resident’s husband had any legal authority to sign the arbitration agreement on the resident’s behalf, and the judgment is affirmed because the healthcare provider failed to meet its burden to prove the existence of a valid and enforceable contract to arbitrate, and the healthcare provider also did not establish that the resident was a third-party beneficiary of the agreement.

Judgment is affirmed.

Rister v. NHC Healthcare (MLW No. 80483/Case No. SD37374 – 9 page) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Camden County, Hamner, J. (Stephen Michael Strum, Michelle Marie Drake, Benjamin Rans Wesselschmidt and Timothy Charles Sansone, St. Louis, for appellant) (Blair Bertram Matyszczyk, Overland Park, KS and Joe Scott Bertram, Timothy Ray West and Jonathan Theodore Sternberg, Kansas City, MO for respondent).