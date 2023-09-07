Criminal Law: Child Molestation-Propensity Witness-Probative Value

Where a defendant challenged convictions that included child molestation and statutory rape, the testimony of a propensity witness was highly probative because the acts were similar, the ages of the victims were similar and they were known to him, not strangers, and the defendant admitted to a sexual relationship with the propensity witness at the age of 12 that resulted in pregnancy, and the prejudicial effects of the testimony did not substantially outweigh the probative value, but the case is remanded for entry of a written judgment correcting a clerical error of sentencing.

Judgment is affirmed; remanded.

State v. Pierce (MLW No. 80481/Case No. SD37577 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goodman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Stoddard County, Mayer, J.