Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Civil Commitment-Motion for Discharge-Pro Se Petition

Staff Report//September 7, 2023

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Criminal Law: Civil Commitment-Motion for Discharge-Pro Se Petition

Criminal Law: Civil Commitment-Motion for Discharge-Pro Se Petition

Staff Report//September 7, 2023

Defendant appealed the denial of his pro se motion for discharge. Defendant was civilly committed due to a mental disease or defect that rendered him a public risk. After several conditional releases and revocation and while represented by counsel, defendant moved pro se for a discharge. The district court denied the motion on grounds that a motion for discharge could not be filed by a pro se petitioner. On appeal, defendant argued that prohibiting him from seeking a discharge pro se violated his due process rights.

Where defendant was represented by counsel during his civil commitment proceedings and defendant had no claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, defendant was not prejudiced by the statutory prohibition on a civilly committed person filing a motion for discharge pro se.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Vazques (MLW No. 80468/Case No. 22-2324 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Harpool, J. (David Randolph Mercer, AFPD, of Springfield, MO for appellant) (Cynthia Jean Hyde, AUSA, of Springfield, MO for appellee)

 

Related Content

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Commit Witness Tampering-Motion to Sever-Sufficiency of Evidence

U.S. v. Sherman (MLW No. 80465/Case Nos. 22-2044 & 22-2063 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circu[...]

September 7, 2023

Civil Rights: Religious Freedom-RLUIPA-Res Judicata

The Satanic Temple v. City of Belle Plaine (MLW No. 80463/Case Nos. 21-3079 & 21-3081 – 10 pages) (U.S. [...]

September 7, 2023

Civil Rights: 1983-Failure to Provide Medical Aid-Qualified Immunity

Cheeks v. Belmar (MLW No. 80473/Case No. 22-2749 – 11 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Grasz, J.)[...]

September 7, 2023

Negligence: Medical Malpractice-Locality Rule-Punitive Damages

Turner v. Faulkner County (MLW No. 80435/Case Nos. 22-1469 & 22-1492 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals,[...]

August 31, 2023

Insurance: Municipal Liability-Tort Claim-Extent of Coverage

Prisk v. Travelers Indemnity Company of America (MLW No. 80442/Case No. 22-2769 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of Ap[...]

August 31, 2023

Immigration: Removal-Asylum-Convention Against Torture

Deng v. Garland (MLW No. 80445/Case No. 22-3621 – 8 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Loken, J.) P[...]

August 31, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news