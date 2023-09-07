Criminal Law: Civil Commitment-Motion for Discharge-Pro Se Petition

Defendant appealed the denial of his pro se motion for discharge. Defendant was civilly committed due to a mental disease or defect that rendered him a public risk. After several conditional releases and revocation and while represented by counsel, defendant moved pro se for a discharge. The district court denied the motion on grounds that a motion for discharge could not be filed by a pro se petitioner. On appeal, defendant argued that prohibiting him from seeking a discharge pro se violated his due process rights.

Where defendant was represented by counsel during his civil commitment proceedings and defendant had no claim of ineffective assistance of counsel, defendant was not prejudiced by the statutory prohibition on a civilly committed person filing a motion for discharge pro se.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Vazques (MLW No. 80468/Case No. 22-2324 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Western District of Missouri, Harpool, J. (David Randolph Mercer, AFPD, of Springfield, MO for appellant) (Cynthia Jean Hyde, AUSA, of Springfield, MO for appellee)