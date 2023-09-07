Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Conspiracy to Commit Witness Tampering-Motion to Sever-Sufficiency of Evidence

Staff Report//September 7, 2023

Defendants appealed their convictions for conspiracy to commit witness tampering resulting in death and for drug and weapons offenses. Defendants were cousins engaged in drug distribution who identified a buyer as a confidential informant and killed her during a drug deal. On appeal, defendants challenged the denial of their motion to sever their trials and the sufficiency of the evidence supporting their convictions.

Where the rule presumed joint trials of co-conspirators, there was no error in refusing to sever trial where the district court properly limited testimony applicable to only one defendant. The possibility of the CI’s participation in a future drug trafficking prosecution also supported defendant’s convictions for witness tampering.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Sherman (MLW No. 80465/Case Nos. 22-2044 & 22-2063 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Gruender, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas, Marshall, J. (Jeffrey M. Rosenzweig, of Little Rock, AR and J. Blake Hendrix, of Little Rock, AR for appellants) (Bart Dickinson, AUSA, of Little Rock, AR for appellee; Anne E. Gardner, AUSA, of Little Rock, AR on the brief)

 

