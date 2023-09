Where a defendant challenged a judgment convicting him of first-degree domestic assault, arguing that he was not in a “continuing social relationship” with the victim, the state met its burden by showing that the two had previously been in such a relationship, so the judgment is affirmed.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Johnson (MLW No. 80480/Case No. SD37780 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gooch, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Butler County, Pritchett, J.