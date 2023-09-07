Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Evidentiary Hearing

Where a defendant challenged an order denying his amended Rule 29.15 motion without an evidentiary hearing on all six claims, the motion court’s order did not adjudicate all of the claims and did not amount to a final judgment, so the appeal is dismissed.

Appeal is dismissed.

Huckleberry v. State (MLW No. 80484/Case No. SD37782 – 4 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bates, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Jones, J. (Tyler Patrick Coyle, Columbia, for appellant) (Gregory L. Barnes, Jefferson City, and John Daniel Patterson, Springfield, for respondent).