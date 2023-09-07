Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Tampering-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Spousal Privilege

Staff Report//September 7, 2023

Where defendant challenged a conviction for tampering with a victim, the defendant’s attempt to pay the victim to drop the charges was sufficient evidence to support the conviction, and the defendant’s claim that spousal privilege negated an element of the statutory offense of tampering with a victim lacked merit.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Hamilton (MLW No. 80482/Case No. SD37508 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, McDonald County, Stremel, J. (Jedd Christian Schneider, Columbia, and Charles Gordon Oppelt, Carthage, for appellant) (Gregory L. Barnes, Jefferson City, and William Patrick Lynch, Joplin, for respondent).

