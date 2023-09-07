Employer – Employee: Termination-Fifth Amendment

Where a police officer appealed the termination of his employment, the police department improperly forced the officer to choose between his employment and his Fifth Amendment rights, and the matter is remanded for the Civil Service Commission to reconsider whether the officer’s conduct, unrelated to his refusal to provide a statement for a criminal investigation, was sufficient to support termination.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

Foltz v. City of St. Louis (MLW No. 80477/Case No. ED111086 – 15 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Torbitzky, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis City, McGraugh, J. (Jonathan N. Bruntrager and Mary L. Bruntrager for appellant) (Kelly Lynn Camilleri and Alexis L. Silsbe for respondent).