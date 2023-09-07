Juvenile Law: Subject Matter Jurisdiction-Delinquency Adjudication-Modification Motion

Where a juvenile appealed his placement in the custody of the Division of Youth Services, the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction for the 2020 delinquency adjudication based on his violation of federal law, and the matter is remanded for the court to conduct a new dispositional hearing based solely on the juvenile’s commission of the alleged state law offenses in the juvenile officer’s modification motion.

Judgment is reversed and remanded.

In Re: The Matter of: D.H.C. v. Juvenile Officer (MLW No. 80485/Case No. WD85324 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Buchanan County, Robb, J. (Jeffrey C. Esparza, Kansas City, MO for appellant) (Shariece L. Canady, St. Joseph, for respondent).