The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for a circuit judge position in Greene County. The judgeship was created by the legislature as part of the 2023-24 state budget.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 28, 2023. The commission plans to conduct public interviews on Oct. 30 and, if necessary, Oct. 31, then select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration.

