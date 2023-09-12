Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Broniec named to Missouri Supreme Court

Staff Report//September 12, 2023

Home>Local>

Broniec named to Missouri Supreme Court

Kelly Broniec stands near a microphone while Mike Parson (left) stands behind her at a news conference

Kelly Broniec, appointed by Gov. Mike Parson (left), speaks at a news conference after being named the next judge of the Missouri Supreme Court on Sept. 12, 2023, at the Missouri Capitol. (Photo by Scott Lauck)

Broniec named to Missouri Supreme Court

Staff Report//September 12, 2023

Gov. Mike Parson has selected Judge Kelly Broniec, currently of the Court of Appeals Eastern District, as the next judge of the Missouri Supreme Court.

Broniec, who was announced on Sept. 12 in a press conference outside Parson’s Capitol office, transforms the state’s highest court — at least briefly — into a majority-female court. Two of the four women now on the seven-member court were named by Parson.

“Appointing someone to serve on our State’s highest Court and in such a central role to the functioning of our democracy is not something that I take lightly,” Parson said in a statement. “Not only is Judge Broniec an exceptional jurist but she’s an even better person. She is a proud woman of faith who comes from humble beginnings and worked hard to pave her own way. We are confident that her appointment will help reshape and strengthen the Missouri Supreme Court and our judicial system as a whole.”

Broniec is one of three finalists that the Appellate Judicial Commission named on Aug. 22 to succeed Judge George W. Draper III. The others were Judges Michael E. Gardner and Ginger K. Gooch.

Parson previously named Broniec joined the Eastern District in 2020 after serving for 14 years as the elected associate circuit judge for Montgomery County. She was that county’s prosecutor from 1999 to 2006.

Broniec is currently the chief judge of the Eastern District. She earned her law degree in 1996 from the University of Missouri.

The Supreme Court’s majority could be short-lived. Judge Patricia Breckenridge will step down Oct. 13 ahead of reaching the state’s mandatory retirement age. The judicial commission plans to meet Oct. 23 and 24 to publicly interview applicants and select three finalists.

RELATED:

Parson offered familiar faces for Supreme Court pick

Supreme Shuffle: Missouri’s high court prepares to change two judges at once

Draper to retire from Supreme Court on Aug. 4

s

Related Content

A judge's gavel resting atop several open books with a spotlight on the gavel and block

Missouri clinic halts transgender care for minors in wake of new state law

A Missouri clinic will stop prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to minors for the purpose of gender tran[...]

September 12, 2023
A shot of a nearly empty Arrowhead Stadium before a game on Dec. 12, 2021, with the silhouettes of two fans shown from behind in the foreground

Missouri’s pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot

A coalition of Missouri's professional sports teams is backing a new effort to legalize sports betting that co[...]

September 12, 2023
Missouri state capitol building

Missouri constitutional amendment would ban local gun laws, limit minors’ access to firearms

A newly proposed constitutional amendment would prohibit St. Louis and other Missouri cities from cracking dow[...]

September 11, 2023
A man in a hard hat works on tearing down part of a damaged wall of a brick building

$745 million awarded for fatal crash involving Whip-It! abuse

A St. Louis County jury awarded $745 million to the parents of a woman who was killed by a driver who had pass[...]

September 11, 2023
The Eagleton Federal Courthouse

8th Circuit sides with cop in alleged 1st Amendment retaliation case

The appeals court sided with a police officer accused of arresting a man as retaliation for using his First Am[...]

September 8, 2023
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District court building in Kansas City

Federal offense doesn’t count for juvenile’s adjudication

The Western District ruled that a judge lacked jurisdiction over a juvenile offender alleged to have violated [...]

September 7, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news