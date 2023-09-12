Spencer Fane to add California offices

Spencer Fane is expanding to California through a combination with the law firm Pahl & McCay.

In a press release, Spencer Fane said it will add 15 attorneys in the merger and gain offices in San Jose and Santa Monica. It marks the fast-growing law firm’s first entry into the California market.

Pahl & McCay is a full-service corporate law firm with roots in the real estate and financial services sectors. Current name partner Karen K. McCay will serve as its office managing partner.

The combination is effective Oct. 1.

