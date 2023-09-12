Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Spencer Fane to add California offices

Staff Report//September 12, 2023

Home>Lawyers In The News>

Spencer Fane to add California offices

A class action complaint that Nestle Purina and Royal Canin allegedly misled consumers with their prescription dog food will be heard in Missouri state court

Depositphotos.com image

Spencer Fane to add California offices

Staff Report//September 12, 2023

Spencer Fane is expanding to California through a combination with the law firm Pahl & McCay.

In a press release, Spencer Fane said it will add 15 attorneys in the merger and gain offices in San Jose and Santa Monica. It marks the fast-growing law firm’s first entry into the California market.

Pahl & McCay is a full-service corporate law firm with roots in the real estate and financial services sectors. Current name partner Karen K. McCay will serve as its office managing partner.

The combination is effective Oct. 1.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item

Related Content

Image of a scale of justice on a table in the foreground with two long rows of chairs facing a long, rectangular table in the background. The entire image has a heavy blue tint to it.

Applications sought for Greene County judgeship

The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for a circuit judge position in Greene County. [...]

September 12, 2023
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

Chassaing is new Armstrong Teasdale associate

Armstrong Teasdale announces the addition of associate John H. Chassaing to the firm’s St. Louis office.

September 11, 2023
Judges chair in court room, gavel

Candidates announced for St. Louis County judgeships

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has announced panels of nominees for two judicial vacancies in St. Louis [...]

September 8, 2023
Close up of a lot of law reports in library

Becker to receive Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy Award

Michael A. Becker has been chosen to receive the 2023 Michael R. Roser Excellence in Bankruptcy Award. 

September 8, 2023
Law cases and law books on a shelf

Utz returns to Spencer Fane

John Utz has rejoined Spencer Fane as a partner in the employee benefits team in Overland Park, Kansas.

September 7, 2023
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

Armstrong Teasdale adds associates in St. Louis

Armstrong Teasdale announces the addition of associates Zachary W. Langrehr and Andrea M. Sciarratta in St. Lo[...]

September 6, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news