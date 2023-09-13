Award winners celebrated at 2023 Missouri Bar annual event

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Staff Report//September 13, 2023

Staff Report//September 13, 2023

The Missouri Bar and other legal organizations announced a series of awards to attorneys and judges, officially awarded on Sept. 13 during the Bar’s annual meeting.

Missouri Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge, recently retired Missouri Supreme Court Judge George W. Draper III, and Paul. E Venker of Baker Sterchi Cowden received the Spurgeon Smithson Award, which honors judges, law teachers and lawyers for their efforts to increase justice.

West Plains attorney Raymond E. Williams and Lisa A. Weixelman of Polsinelli were awarded the Purcell Professionalism Award, recognizing lawyers who have shown a high standard of competency, integrity and civility in professional and civic activities.

Katharine P. Curry of the Missouri State Public Defender, Michael T. Raupp of Husch Blackwell and Alexandria Shah of the 22nd Judicial Circuit received the David J. Dixon Appellate Advocacy Award, recognizing outstanding achievement in appellate practice by young members of The Missouri Bar.

Jessica Caldera of Harper, Evans, Wade & Netemeyer, Craig Schlapprizzi, who works with his father and sister at their practice in St. Louis, and David Wiegert of the Missouri State Public Defender received the Lon O. Hocker Awards for their commendable work as trial lawyers.

Dr. Isaac Amon of Jewish Heritage Alliance received the W. Oliver Rasch Award for his article, “The enduring lesson of John Lilburne’s saga: Self-incrimination in the criminal justice system.” The award is given for outstanding articles in the Journal of The Missouri Bar.

Shelly Land of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office was recognized with the Liberty Bell Award, given to a non-lawyer or non-legal organization engaged in public service activities that enhance the legal community or are dedicated to the advancement of justice.

Keegan Tinney of Dryer and Tinney received The Missouri Bar Young Lawyers’ Section’s Tom Cochran Community Service Award, recognizing a member of the Bar whose community service and professionalism has left a positive impact on their community.

