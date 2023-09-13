Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

The POWER List 2023: Bob Wallace Jr.

Staff Report//September 13, 2023

Staff Report//September 13, 2023

Bob Wallace Jr.Thompson Coburn, St. Louis

Bob Wallace leads his firm’s sports law group, representing teams, prospective team buyers and companies interested in sports marketing and civic and government entities facing team relocation or facility issues.

He also assists players, coaches and executives with contract-related issues, and he serves as an NFL-approved hearing officer for violations of the league’s drug and conduct policies.

Wallace is the former executive vice president and general counsel of the then-St. Louis Rams, which have since moved to Los Angeles. He also has worked for the Philadelphia Eagles and the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He was one of the highest-ranking Black club executives in the NFL.

