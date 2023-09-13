The POWER List 2023: Maggie Walters

Kansas City Current, Kansas City

Maggie Walters became general counsel for the Kansas City Current in June 2022. Since then, the National Women’s Soccer League team has broken ground on what will be the first privately financed stadium built exclusively for a professional women’s sports team. The 11,500-seater stadium carrying a $117 million price tag is expected to open in the spring of 2024.

Walters was previously an attorney at Sporting Kansas City and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, where she provided legal support to sports teams including the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rapids.

