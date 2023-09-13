The POWER List 2023: Michael Whittle

St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis

A former Armstrong Teasdale partner, Michael Whittle has spent the past 13 years as vice president and general counsel at the St. Louis Cardinals.

He guided the team through the FBI investigation into the Cardinals hacking of the Houston Astros’ scouting database. In the end, the responsible employee was sentenced to 46 months in prison. While no evidence was found that anyone else was involved, the MLB ordered the Cardinals to pay the Astros $2 million and give the Houston team their two highest draft picks in 2017.

The POWER List: Sports & Entertainment Law 2023