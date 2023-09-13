The POWER List 2023: Mit Winter

Kennyhertz Perry, Kansas City

Mit Winter brings his own experience as a Division I athlete at the College of William & Mary’s basketball teams to the court when representing clients as a leading college athletics name, image and likeness attorney.

Winter has represented college athletes and universities in the Big 12, Conference USA and NCAA. He is widely regarded as an expert in collegiate sports law and frequently writes on these legal issues.

He is the founder and chairman of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association’s Sports and Entertainment Law Committee.

The POWER List: Sports & Entertainment Law 2023