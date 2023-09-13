The POWER List: Sports & Entertainment Law 2023

Helping people relax and have fun is hard work, and the people who do that work need lawyers.
Whether it’s negotiating a contract, licensing an image, complying with rules and regulations or defending a trademark, the world of sports and entertainment law is dynamic. Attorneys in this space draw on practices that include intellectual property, employment, contracts, real estate and constitutional law as they advise and represent athletes and artists alike.
Some lawyers have made sports and entertainment law the central focus of their practices. Others practice it alongside a related field, such as higher education. Many were once athletes themselves, having parlayed success on the field into expertise in the courtroom and the boardroom.
To create this list, we scoured the archives of Missouri Lawyers Weekly, spoke to attorneys and other leaders and looked to Missouri’s major sports franchises to come up with a list of what we believe to be the most powerful sports and entertainment attorneys in Missouri.
Are there attorneys who should have been included? Are there some you feel don’t belong? Let us know what you think — and watch for further editions of The POWER List throughout the year.
The POWER List was written by Senior Reporter Scott Lauck and Staff Reporter Rasmus S. Jorgensen. Reach Scott at [email protected], Rasmus at [email protected], or Editor Jordan Yount at [email protected].