Big improvements for Missouri bar takers | List of bar passers

More Missouri bar exam takers did well this summer than in the two previous years.

Of the 661 July applicants, 534 passed, bringing the pass percentage above 80 for the first time since 2020. This year’s passing rate — 80.8 percent — comes after the portion of passing applicants hit at least a 15-year-old low last year with a passing rate of 71.5 percent.

According to the Board of Law Examiners, this year’s average MBE score was 142, an improvement over last year’s 140.3. There was also improvement in the essay section, where the average jumped from 140 last year to 141.8 this year.

Of the 572 first-time takers, 87.6 percent were successful, while the pass rate was 31 percent for the 29 second-time takers, meaning that nine of 29 passed.

The biggest jump was among third-time takers, though. Only 4.3 percent of that group was successful in July 2022, but this year, 24 of 60 passed, bringing the passing rate to 40 percent.

The two people who transferred from other states passed.

Antonia Miceli, the director of academic and bar exam success at Saint Louis University’s School of Law, said that while this year’s class had their entire law school experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, they knew what to expect coming in and had the benefit, compared to the classes of 2021 and 2022, of having their online experience during their first year.

“And they came out of that year back into the building for the remaining two years and were very intentional about their engagement in our bar prep program and on the courses they selected in a way that they had the opportunity to be and prior classes did not,” Miceli said.

The class of 2022 was particularly hard-hit, she said, as they had three semesters online that were critical for the bar exam, and their law school exams at that time were not closed book, so they didn’t have the same experience with needing to memorize.

This year’s SLU class, which had a decade-high pass rate of 94.6 percent, was also more engaged in the school’s bar preparation program, according to Miceli.

“We saw it even within the building, they were in here, they were studying, they were putting in the hours, and they had that mental capacity to do so in a way that prior classes who’d been affected by the pandemic didn’t necessarily have,” she said.

So, will the class of 2024, having their whole law school experience in person, do even better?

“When you get into the 90s, I’m always scared to say, ‘Can you do better?’ I joke with my students that next year’s class, if they can just get me the 0.1 percent higher, I’ll be happy with that,” Miceli said. “But I do think that what we have right now is the opportunity to really show next year’s students what fully engaging in the preparation process looks like and how, even with having a full year online, these students in the class of 2023 were able to produce these results.”

For those who passed the Missouri bar exam and met eligibility requirements, enrollment ceremonies will be held Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 9 a.m. in the Missouri Supreme Court. Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. on the south lawn of the State Capitol.

List of bar passers

A

Ackling, Annabelle

Adams, Sydney Lee

Aguirre, Jacquelyn Diana

Albaugh, Caitlin Meryl

Alexander, Bailey Nicole

Allen, Jordan Mariah

Andreasen, Brock Dillon

Apregilio, Nathaniel

Arbuckle, Andrew James

Argana, Mary Teresa

Arnold, Mackenzie Beth Miller

B

Barefield, Jacob Carlyle

Baskind, David Benjamin

Beffa, Maxwell Francis

Bell, Blase

Bellamy, Benjamin C.

Belt, Austin Michael

Bennett, Andrew Scott

Bennett, Sydney

Benson, Nicholas Andrew

Bentele, Mary Sabrina

Berg, Elizabeth Ellyn

Berrigan, Delia Maria

Bersin, Arthur

Besermin, Hannah Danielle

Bitera-Polka, Pamela Helen Dureza

Blankenship, Gracie Leeanna

Bodamer, Helen Hallie Mast

Bolton, Evan Michael

Bortnick, Hannah

Bouchey, Cale

Bower, Scott

Bradshaw, Cole William

Brancato, Joseph Frank

Brancato III, Nathaniel Joseph

Brancato, Phillip Benton

Branecky-Gordon, Christian Nicole

Breckenridge, Abigail

Brinkman, Erin Marie

Brooks, Wensdai

Brown, Christopher

Bruce, Benjamin Zachariah

Bryant, Samuel David

Buccellato, Drake Evan

Burckart, Sydney Rae

Burkhart, Jennifer Lorraine

C

Carlson, Ethan Joel

Carney, Patrick

Carriger, Trent

Castleman, Meghan Lee

Cataldo, Emily Marie

Ceriotti, Maria

Chakraburtty, Agnish

Cheyne, Victoria Renee

Childers-Arnold, Adam Victor

Clayton, Katelyn Suzanne

Cluskey, Elsie Croasdale

Colhour, Cassidy Jo

Concannon, Mary

Cooper, Katherine Leigh

Coppersmith, Brianna Rose

Costello, Andrew

Coveney, Gavin David

Cox, Ashley Christine

Crossley, Taylor Kristine

D

Daiker, Annemarie

Davidson, Kyle Sumner

Davis, Jessica Lynn

Davis, Vanessa Nicole

Dawson, Peter Julian

DeBarry, Jenna Theresa

Deutsch, Matthew

Devereux, Caroline Ann

Diehl, Austin Carl

Dixon, Caitlynne Marie

Dixon, Olivia Rose

Dodd, Tyler Austin

Dollar, Joshua B.

Doser, Darian Delaney

Duke, Brian

Dumovich, Kathryn Marie

Duncan, Amalia Patricia

E

Eagan, Grace Elizabeth

Ehrmann, Shelby Danielle

Essid, Colleen Cecile

F

Farrell, Thomas Reed

Fauble, Andrew

Faust, Abigail Carol

Fehrman, Tyler Lucas

Felman, Thomas Jonah

Ferrante, Dominic Anthony

Fielder, Holly

Fletcher, Mary Christine

Foose, Daniel Brandt

Fowler, Donovan C

Fox, David Warren

Fox, Morgan

Frisella, Allison

Frohman, Cody Robert Sanford

Fry, Kyle

Fuchs, Lydia Grace

Fulcher, Jerren Wade

G

Gabriel, Brianna Rose

Garcia, Sydney

Gard, Lindsey

Garingan, Leonardo Daniel

Gassel, Haley

Geer, Matthew Lee

Geissal, Emily L.

Geller, Bailey Raquel

Gernetzke, Jared Alan

Gibbs, Mikaela Lynee Latreace

Gibson, Stacey Kathryn

Gillam, Tyler R.

Gillen, Caius Martin

Gjelaj, Joseph

Glastetter, Erica Jo

Glazebrook, Grant Limbert

Gnibus, Georgiana Rose

Gomez, Kylee Alexis

Gonzalez Chavez, Claudia Maria

Gonzalez Perez, Gabriela Maria

Gosain, Jheel

Gossrau, Mckenna Elizabeth

Gottschalk, Jonathan

Graves, Ryan J.

Gray, Adam Cameron

Greene, Margaret Howland

Greenlee, MacGregor

Griffin, Denvoir Hunt

Groves, McKinley Hamilton

Guariglia, Isabel Rose

Gueye, Adunni

Guinn, Matthew

Gullett, John

Gusdorf, Sigmund I.

H

Haag, Ryan Louis

Hageman III, Donald Robert

Haglof, Carolyn Suzanne

Halbert, Audra Elizabeth

Hall, Nathan Paul

Hanners, Katherine

Harrington, Taylor Michelle

Hart, Mark

Hartley, Evan R.

Hasenbeck, Ryan Lee

Hawkins, Robert J.

Hawn, Daniel William

Heintz, Nicholas Anthony

Hiatt, Chandler Ross

Hinckley, Christopher Jason

Hoffman, Jessica Marie

Holland, Luke Thomas

Hollstrom, Zachary Alan

Horn, Cameron Ryne

Horn, Katherine Elizabeth

Houston Robbins, Olivia Katherine

Hoveln, Leah Mackenzie

Huddleston, John Oliver

Hughes, Claire Lillian

Hunnicutt, Ashley

Hurst, Garrett Michael

Hutchinson, Morgan

J

Jarvis, Alec Daniel

Jaudes, Tyler

Jenab, Sara

Jensen, Brian Chance

Johnson, Katherine Ann

Johnson, Shelby Hulsey

Johnston, Alena Nicole

Jones, Jackson

Jungers, Brooke Marie

Justice, Christen Michelle

K

Kalleck, Ty Logan

Kassing, Stephen

Kaur, Amandeep

Kinder, Lauren

Kingyon, Brenna Lynn

Klaus, Courtney Paige

Knapp, Barbara Joann

Konya, Andrew

Krebs, Allyson Nicole

Krone, Nicholas

Kruse, Hunter Bridge

Kukundakwe, Charlotte

L

Langley, Jessica Renee

Lawton, Danielle Marie

Lee, Joan

Lee, Joanna Kenneth

Lee, Won Suk

Lehman, Paige Elizabeth

Leiblie, Derek Joseph

Lewison, Mikayla Jade

Lopez Sell, Ivana Mabel

Lowe, Sarah Medley

Loy, Meredith

Lubbes, Avery R.

Lucas, Hannah Rose

Lucas, Savannah Ashley

Ludwig, Amanda

Luechtefeld, Kara Nicole

Lyons, Mackenzie Rae

M

Mack, Noelle Elizabeth

Mannebach, Magdalene

Mardis, William Bradford

Marselle, Rebecca Lynn

Martin, Hunter R.

Martin, Lauren Michele

Martinez, Natasha Jean

Matthews II-Vaughn, Ruthie

Mayer, Zachary Douglas

Mayhood, Parris Mica

McAteer, Connor

McCall, Angela Reeves

McClain, Tarihya J.

McCombs, Melody Ann

McCoy, Delaney Shae

McKee, Jarod K.

Mears, Melanie Janett

Meehan, Teandre

Mertens, Danielle

Messex, Sarah Elizabeth

Meyer, Marcus Anthony

Meyer, Max Wesley

Meyerkord, Kelsey

Mill, Ryan

Miner, Mackay Javier

Mohrmann, Jacob

Monhollon, Braydn

Monroe, Andrew M.

Moore, Logan Patrick

Mooty, Kenzie R.

Morrison, Holly Arlene

Mosley, Max Ryan

Mueller, Maximilian Joachim

Murphy, Colin Phillips

N

Nair, Abhijit Sunil

Nava Mosso, Jovanny

Nebel, Madeline Jane

Newland, Kelsey Rae

Nielsen, Jack Clark

No, Marisa Alexis

Nunn, Zackary Robert

Nydegger, Meagan

O

Ogletree, Christiana Jasmine

Ortega Jr., Hugo

Ortiz, Mariajose

Oswald, Joseph

Ouyang, Peri

Owens, Caden

Owusu-Banahene, Akosua Owusua

P

Palmer, Harper Elizabeth

Parchman, Katelyn Bethke

Paridy, Melissa Renee

Parker, Andrew Timothy

Penaranda de Anaya, Isabel

Pendergrass, Jessica Lynn

Penn, Nicholas Keegan

Persaud, Heaven

Petersen, Jarom Burk

Phillips, Fiona

Phillips, Helen Faye

Piant, Jessica

Pinckney II, Donald James

Polizzi, Emily

Pruitt, Connor Douglas

Puettmann, Andrew George

Q

Quandt, Mary Elizabeth

R

Rakowiecki, Sara Nicole

Ray, Isaac Michael

Ray, Robert Logan

Reagan, Emily Nicole

Rebmann, Samuel Kai

Reckamp, Dakota Claire

Rector, Madison Diane

Reed, Michael Calven

Reynolds, Lauren Nichole

Richards, Stephanie Anna

Riedl, Michael Joseph

Rielley, Mary Catherine

Riley, Andrew William

Roberts I, Joseph Cole

Robertson, Emma Elaine

Robinson, Alexis Ann

Robinson, Vel

Rogers, Nathan Andrew

Rogers, Olivia

Root, Brady

Rose, Alexis Fern

Rosen, Sarah Baila

Rosencrants, Peyton Elise

Rowland, Chase Allen

Ruo, Toni Margaret

Russell, Drew Michael Russell

S

Sachs, William Warren

Sakowicz, Stephen Thaddeus

Sanford, Claire Marie

Sawyer, Cade Allen

Schaefer, Alexandria Eve

Schipper, Samantha Ryen

Schmid, Natalie Kay

Schmitt, Alex Robert

Schranck, Phillip

Schroeder, Ethan Edward

Schwartz, John

Scott, Nicole Olivia

Seabaugh, Olivia Susan

Segatto, Joshua William

Settles, Ryan

Shine, Jerrica Autumn

Simsheuser, Jaycob John

Sinnott Jr., Michael Joseph

Slusher, Chloe Ann

Smith, Elizabeth Claire

Sprenger, Alexandr Brock

Stanton, Renae Virginia

Starbird, Kiefer C.

Stewart, Lydia

Stewart, Malik

Stoner, Meredith

Strozier, Tammy

Stuart, Joshua

Stubner, Emma Rae

Stutzman, Kyle Robert

Sullivan, Emily

Sullivan, Nicholas Ryan

Suresh, Yashaswi

Sutton, Myca

Sutton, Timothy Michael

Swift, Miranda S.

T

Tarazi, Danielle

Taus, Fiona Evelyn

Taylor, Des’Aire

Taylor, Haley Elizabeth

Taylor, Joshua Imber

Taylor, Rachel McKee

Teague, Matthew Williams

Teel, Gage Scott

Thomas, Shianne Ellen

Thompson, Sarah Jean

Tolman, Rebecca Marie

Toor, Bikramjeet Singh

V

Valle, Carolina Estefania Torres

Verity, Lisa Michelle

Vordtriede, Caroline Elizabeth

Voysey, Henry

W

Waldhoff, Jared

Walker, Jennifer Lauren

Walker, Jessie Katelyn

Walker, Zachary Thomas

Wall, Olivia Rose

Warren, Madeline McCoy

Warren, Matthew David

Wemhoff, Emily

Whitehill II, Raymond James

Wicks, Ashley Michelle

Wietharn, Benjamin Steven

Williams, Daniel

Williams III, John Masters

Williams, Kaeleigh Danyelle

Williamson, Alison Marie

Wilson, Jacob Grant

Wilson, Nathan Theodore

Winfrey, Walter Glenn

Winkle, Daniele M.

Wolfe Jr., Jefferson Lehn

Womack, Kyler Allen

Woodbury, Christonya Lynn

Woodrum, Garrett Michel

Wormington, Emma

Wright, Callah

Wright, Christopher Thomas

Wyatt, Kevin

Y

Yocom, Becky

Young, Connor Patrick

Z

Zentz, Tyler Cole

Zhu, Jessica

Zollinger, Mariah Nicole