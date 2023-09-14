Big improvements for Missouri bar takers | List of bar passers

More Missouri bar exam takers did well this summer than in the two previous years.
Of the 661 July applicants, 534 passed, bringing the pass percentage above 80 for the first time since 2020. This year’s passing rate — 80.8 percent — comes after the portion of passing applicants hit at least a 15-year-old low last year with a passing rate of 71.5 percent.
According to the Board of Law Examiners, this year’s average MBE score was 142, an improvement over last year’s 140.3. There was also improvement in the essay section, where the average jumped from 140 last year to 141.8 this year.
Of the 572 first-time takers, 87.6 percent were successful, while the pass rate was 31 percent for the 29 second-time takers, meaning that nine of 29 passed.
The biggest jump was among third-time takers, though. Only 4.3 percent of that group was successful in July 2022, but this year, 24 of 60 passed, bringing the passing rate to 40 percent.
The two people who transferred from other states passed.
Antonia Miceli, the director of academic and bar exam success at Saint Louis University’s School of Law, said that while this year’s class had their entire law school experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, they knew what to expect coming in and had the benefit, compared to the classes of 2021 and 2022, of having their online experience during their first year.
“And they came out of that year back into the building for the remaining two years and were very intentional about their engagement in our bar prep program and on the courses they selected in a way that they had the opportunity to be and prior classes did not,” Miceli said.
The class of 2022 was particularly hard-hit, she said, as they had three semesters online that were critical for the bar exam, and their law school exams at that time were not closed book, so they didn’t have the same experience with needing to memorize.
This year’s SLU class, which had a decade-high pass rate of 94.6 percent, was also more engaged in the school’s bar preparation program, according to Miceli.
“We saw it even within the building, they were in here, they were studying, they were putting in the hours, and they had that mental capacity to do so in a way that prior classes who’d been affected by the pandemic didn’t necessarily have,” she said.
So, will the class of 2024, having their whole law school experience in person, do even better?
“When you get into the 90s, I’m always scared to say, ‘Can you do better?’ I joke with my students that next year’s class, if they can just get me the 0.1 percent higher, I’ll be happy with that,” Miceli said. “But I do think that what we have right now is the opportunity to really show next year’s students what fully engaging in the preparation process looks like and how, even with having a full year online, these students in the class of 2023 were able to produce these results.”
For those who passed the Missouri bar exam and met eligibility requirements, enrollment ceremonies will be held Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 9 a.m. in the Missouri Supreme Court. Registration will begin at 7:45 a.m. on the south lawn of the State Capitol.
RELATED: Pandemic casts long shadow over February bar exam | List of bar passers
A
Ackling, Annabelle
Adams, Sydney Lee
Aguirre, Jacquelyn Diana
Albaugh, Caitlin Meryl
Alexander, Bailey Nicole
Allen, Jordan Mariah
Andreasen, Brock Dillon
Apregilio, Nathaniel
Arbuckle, Andrew James
Argana, Mary Teresa
Arnold, Mackenzie Beth Miller
B
Barefield, Jacob Carlyle
Baskind, David Benjamin
Beffa, Maxwell Francis
Bell, Blase
Bellamy, Benjamin C.
Belt, Austin Michael
Bennett, Andrew Scott
Bennett, Sydney
Benson, Nicholas Andrew
Bentele, Mary Sabrina
Berg, Elizabeth Ellyn
Berrigan, Delia Maria
Bersin, Arthur
Besermin, Hannah Danielle
Bitera-Polka, Pamela Helen Dureza
Blankenship, Gracie Leeanna
Bodamer, Helen Hallie Mast
Bolton, Evan Michael
Bortnick, Hannah
Bouchey, Cale
Bower, Scott
Bradshaw, Cole William
Brancato, Joseph Frank
Brancato III, Nathaniel Joseph
Brancato, Phillip Benton
Branecky-Gordon, Christian Nicole
Breckenridge, Abigail
Brinkman, Erin Marie
Brooks, Wensdai
Brown, Christopher
Bruce, Benjamin Zachariah
Bryant, Samuel David
Buccellato, Drake Evan
Burckart, Sydney Rae
Burkhart, Jennifer Lorraine
C
Carlson, Ethan Joel
Carney, Patrick
Carriger, Trent
Castleman, Meghan Lee
Cataldo, Emily Marie
Ceriotti, Maria
Chakraburtty, Agnish
Cheyne, Victoria Renee
Childers-Arnold, Adam Victor
Clayton, Katelyn Suzanne
Cluskey, Elsie Croasdale
Colhour, Cassidy Jo
Concannon, Mary
Cooper, Katherine Leigh
Coppersmith, Brianna Rose
Costello, Andrew
Coveney, Gavin David
Cox, Ashley Christine
Crossley, Taylor Kristine
D
Daiker, Annemarie
Davidson, Kyle Sumner
Davis, Jessica Lynn
Davis, Vanessa Nicole
Dawson, Peter Julian
DeBarry, Jenna Theresa
Deutsch, Matthew
Devereux, Caroline Ann
Diehl, Austin Carl
Dixon, Caitlynne Marie
Dixon, Olivia Rose
Dodd, Tyler Austin
Dollar, Joshua B.
Doser, Darian Delaney
Duke, Brian
Dumovich, Kathryn Marie
Duncan, Amalia Patricia
E
Eagan, Grace Elizabeth
Ehrmann, Shelby Danielle
Essid, Colleen Cecile
F
Farrell, Thomas Reed
Fauble, Andrew
Faust, Abigail Carol
Fehrman, Tyler Lucas
Felman, Thomas Jonah
Ferrante, Dominic Anthony
Fielder, Holly
Fletcher, Mary Christine
Foose, Daniel Brandt
Fowler, Donovan C
Fox, David Warren
Fox, Morgan
Frisella, Allison
Frohman, Cody Robert Sanford
Fry, Kyle
Fuchs, Lydia Grace
Fulcher, Jerren Wade
G
Gabriel, Brianna Rose
Garcia, Sydney
Gard, Lindsey
Garingan, Leonardo Daniel
Gassel, Haley
Geer, Matthew Lee
Geissal, Emily L.
Geller, Bailey Raquel
Gernetzke, Jared Alan
Gibbs, Mikaela Lynee Latreace
Gibson, Stacey Kathryn
Gillam, Tyler R.
Gillen, Caius Martin
Gjelaj, Joseph
Glastetter, Erica Jo
Glazebrook, Grant Limbert
Gnibus, Georgiana Rose
Gomez, Kylee Alexis
Gonzalez Chavez, Claudia Maria
Gonzalez Perez, Gabriela Maria
Gosain, Jheel
Gossrau, Mckenna Elizabeth
Gottschalk, Jonathan
Graves, Ryan J.
Gray, Adam Cameron
Greene, Margaret Howland
Greenlee, MacGregor
Griffin, Denvoir Hunt
Groves, McKinley Hamilton
Guariglia, Isabel Rose
Gueye, Adunni
Guinn, Matthew
Gullett, John
Gusdorf, Sigmund I.
H
Haag, Ryan Louis
Hageman III, Donald Robert
Haglof, Carolyn Suzanne
Halbert, Audra Elizabeth
Hall, Nathan Paul
Hanners, Katherine
Harrington, Taylor Michelle
Hart, Mark
Hartley, Evan R.
Hasenbeck, Ryan Lee
Hawkins, Robert J.
Hawn, Daniel William
Heintz, Nicholas Anthony
Hiatt, Chandler Ross
Hinckley, Christopher Jason
Hoffman, Jessica Marie
Holland, Luke Thomas
Hollstrom, Zachary Alan
Horn, Cameron Ryne
Horn, Katherine Elizabeth
Houston Robbins, Olivia Katherine
Hoveln, Leah Mackenzie
Huddleston, John Oliver
Hughes, Claire Lillian
Hunnicutt, Ashley
Hurst, Garrett Michael
Hutchinson, Morgan
J
Jarvis, Alec Daniel
Jaudes, Tyler
Jenab, Sara
Jensen, Brian Chance
Johnson, Katherine Ann
Johnson, Shelby Hulsey
Johnston, Alena Nicole
Jones, Jackson
Jungers, Brooke Marie
Justice, Christen Michelle
K
Kalleck, Ty Logan
Kassing, Stephen
Kaur, Amandeep
Kinder, Lauren
Kingyon, Brenna Lynn
Klaus, Courtney Paige
Knapp, Barbara Joann
Konya, Andrew
Krebs, Allyson Nicole
Krone, Nicholas
Kruse, Hunter Bridge
Kukundakwe, Charlotte
L
Langley, Jessica Renee
Lawton, Danielle Marie
Lee, Joan
Lee, Joanna Kenneth
Lee, Won Suk
Lehman, Paige Elizabeth
Leiblie, Derek Joseph
Lewison, Mikayla Jade
Lopez Sell, Ivana Mabel
Lowe, Sarah Medley
Loy, Meredith
Lubbes, Avery R.
Lucas, Hannah Rose
Lucas, Savannah Ashley
Ludwig, Amanda
Luechtefeld, Kara Nicole
Lyons, Mackenzie Rae
M
Mack, Noelle Elizabeth
Mannebach, Magdalene
Mardis, William Bradford
Marselle, Rebecca Lynn
Martin, Hunter R.
Martin, Lauren Michele
Martinez, Natasha Jean
Matthews II-Vaughn, Ruthie
Mayer, Zachary Douglas
Mayhood, Parris Mica
McAteer, Connor
McCall, Angela Reeves
McClain, Tarihya J.
McCombs, Melody Ann
McCoy, Delaney Shae
McKee, Jarod K.
Mears, Melanie Janett
Meehan, Teandre
Mertens, Danielle
Messex, Sarah Elizabeth
Meyer, Marcus Anthony
Meyer, Max Wesley
Meyerkord, Kelsey
Mill, Ryan
Miner, Mackay Javier
Mohrmann, Jacob
Monhollon, Braydn
Monroe, Andrew M.
Moore, Logan Patrick
Mooty, Kenzie R.
Morrison, Holly Arlene
Mosley, Max Ryan
Mueller, Maximilian Joachim
Murphy, Colin Phillips
N
Nair, Abhijit Sunil
Nava Mosso, Jovanny
Nebel, Madeline Jane
Newland, Kelsey Rae
Nielsen, Jack Clark
No, Marisa Alexis
Nunn, Zackary Robert
Nydegger, Meagan
O
Ogletree, Christiana Jasmine
Ortega Jr., Hugo
Ortiz, Mariajose
Oswald, Joseph
Ouyang, Peri
Owens, Caden
Owusu-Banahene, Akosua Owusua
P
Palmer, Harper Elizabeth
Parchman, Katelyn Bethke
Paridy, Melissa Renee
Parker, Andrew Timothy
Penaranda de Anaya, Isabel
Pendergrass, Jessica Lynn
Penn, Nicholas Keegan
Persaud, Heaven
Petersen, Jarom Burk
Phillips, Fiona
Phillips, Helen Faye
Piant, Jessica
Pinckney II, Donald James
Polizzi, Emily
Pruitt, Connor Douglas
Puettmann, Andrew George
Q
Quandt, Mary Elizabeth
R
Rakowiecki, Sara Nicole
Ray, Isaac Michael
Ray, Robert Logan
Reagan, Emily Nicole
Rebmann, Samuel Kai
Reckamp, Dakota Claire
Rector, Madison Diane
Reed, Michael Calven
Reynolds, Lauren Nichole
Richards, Stephanie Anna
Riedl, Michael Joseph
Rielley, Mary Catherine
Riley, Andrew William
Roberts I, Joseph Cole
Robertson, Emma Elaine
Robinson, Alexis Ann
Robinson, Vel
Rogers, Nathan Andrew
Rogers, Olivia
Root, Brady
Rose, Alexis Fern
Rosen, Sarah Baila
Rosencrants, Peyton Elise
Rowland, Chase Allen
Ruo, Toni Margaret
Russell, Drew Michael Russell
S
Sachs, William Warren
Sakowicz, Stephen Thaddeus
Sanford, Claire Marie
Sawyer, Cade Allen
Schaefer, Alexandria Eve
Schipper, Samantha Ryen
Schmid, Natalie Kay
Schmitt, Alex Robert
Schranck, Phillip
Schroeder, Ethan Edward
Schwartz, John
Scott, Nicole Olivia
Seabaugh, Olivia Susan
Segatto, Joshua William
Settles, Ryan
Shine, Jerrica Autumn
Simsheuser, Jaycob John
Sinnott Jr., Michael Joseph
Slusher, Chloe Ann
Smith, Elizabeth Claire
Sprenger, Alexandr Brock
Stanton, Renae Virginia
Starbird, Kiefer C.
Stewart, Lydia
Stewart, Malik
Stoner, Meredith
Strozier, Tammy
Stuart, Joshua
Stubner, Emma Rae
Stutzman, Kyle Robert
Sullivan, Emily
Sullivan, Nicholas Ryan
Suresh, Yashaswi
Sutton, Myca
Sutton, Timothy Michael
Swift, Miranda S.
T
Tarazi, Danielle
Taus, Fiona Evelyn
Taylor, Des’Aire
Taylor, Haley Elizabeth
Taylor, Joshua Imber
Taylor, Rachel McKee
Teague, Matthew Williams
Teel, Gage Scott
Thomas, Shianne Ellen
Thompson, Sarah Jean
Tolman, Rebecca Marie
Toor, Bikramjeet Singh
V
Valle, Carolina Estefania Torres
Verity, Lisa Michelle
Vordtriede, Caroline Elizabeth
Voysey, Henry
W
Waldhoff, Jared
Walker, Jennifer Lauren
Walker, Jessie Katelyn
Walker, Zachary Thomas
Wall, Olivia Rose
Warren, Madeline McCoy
Warren, Matthew David
Wemhoff, Emily
Whitehill II, Raymond James
Wicks, Ashley Michelle
Wietharn, Benjamin Steven
Williams, Daniel
Williams III, John Masters
Williams, Kaeleigh Danyelle
Williamson, Alison Marie
Wilson, Jacob Grant
Wilson, Nathan Theodore
Winfrey, Walter Glenn
Winkle, Daniele M.
Wolfe Jr., Jefferson Lehn
Womack, Kyler Allen
Woodbury, Christonya Lynn
Woodrum, Garrett Michel
Wormington, Emma
Wright, Callah
Wright, Christopher Thomas
Wyatt, Kevin
Y
Yocom, Becky
Young, Connor Patrick
Z
Zentz, Tyler Cole
Zhu, Jessica
Zollinger, Mariah Nicole