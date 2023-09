Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Sept. 12 that Kelly King will serve as his deputy attorney general.

King was the Warren County prosecutor since 2014 and mentored Bailey when he was an assistant prosecuting attorney in that office. She will now oversee the day-to-day management of the Attorney General’s Office and serve as a senior adviser to Bailey.

She earned her law degree from the University of Missouri in 2007.

RELATED: Submit Your Lawyers In The News item