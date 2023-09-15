Civil Practice: Personal Jurisdiction-Long-Arm Statute-Transaction Of Business

Where the family of a Kansas resident, who was killed in an auto accident when a truck spilled a load of steel pipe on a highway, brought a wrongful death action against the Texas company that sold the pipe, the defendant petitioned the circuit court for a writ of prohibition after the court denied its motion to dismiss, and the preliminary writ is made permanent because the record did not show that the death arose from the defendant’s transaction of business in Missouri.

Preliminary writ made permanent.

State ex rel. DKM Enterprises, LLC v. Lett (MLW No. 80504/Case No. WD86384 – 26 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Ahuja, J.) Original proceeding on petition for writ of prohibition (Jonathan Sternberg and Christopher Turney, Kansas City, Missouri; Michelle L. Cocayne, Liberty, for relator) (Michael C. Rader and Austin W. Greet, Leawood, Kansas; J. Phillip Davidson, Overland Park, Kansas; Paul J. Skolaut, Wichita, Kansas; Garrett Roe, Washington, D.C; Shawn M. Rogers and Jonathan E. Benevides, Kansas City, Missouri, for respondent).