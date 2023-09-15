Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: Closing Argument-Plain Error Review

Staff Report//September 15, 2023

Where defendant argued that the prosecutor made an improper comment during closing argument about his post-arrest failure to volunteer an exculpatory statement, the defendant failed to establish facially substantial grounds for believing that a manifest injustice occurred, so the court declined to grant plain error review.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Hough (MLW No. 80500/Case No. SD37664 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Borthwick, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Mountjoy, J.

