Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Criminal Law: First-Degree Assault-Sufficiency of Evidence-Curative Instruction

Staff Report//September 15, 2023

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Southern District>

Criminal Law: First-Degree Assault-Sufficiency of Evidence-Curative Instruction

Criminal Law: First-Degree Assault-Sufficiency of Evidence-Curative Instruction

Staff Report//September 15, 2023

Where defendant challenged his conviction for first-degree assault, there was sufficient evidence that the defendant intended to cause serious physical injury to the victim, and the trial court did not abuse its discretion in overruling the defendant’s request for a mistrial because the state’s improper questions related to the defendant’s state of mind were adequately dealt with through a curative instruction.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Bruce (MLW No. 80498/Case No. SD37363 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Polk County, Rohrs, J. (Jedd Christian Schneider, Columbia, for appellant) (Julia Rives, Jefferson City, for respondent).

 

-

Related Content

Probate: Fiduciary Duty-Punitive Damages

Wood v. Millsap & Singer, P.C. (MLW No. 80501/Case No. SD37921 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, S[...]

September 15, 2023

Criminal Law: Voluntary Intoxication-Curative Instruction

State v. Latin (MLW No. 80503/Case No. SD37722 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Gro[...]

September 15, 2023

Criminal Law: Tampering-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Prior Bad Acts

State v. Shultz (MLW No. 80499/Case No. SD37585 – 10 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, G[...]

September 15, 2023

Criminal Law: Right To Counsel-Robbery-Sufficiency of Evidence

State v. Phillips (MLW No. 80502/Case No. SD37382 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District,[...]

September 15, 2023

Criminal Law: Closing Argument-Plain Error Review

State v. Hough (MLW No. 80500/Case No. SD37664 – 5 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Bor[...]

September 15, 2023

Criminal Law: Tampering-Sufficiency Of Evidence-Spousal Privilege

State v. Hamilton (MLW No. 80482/Case No. SD37508 – 7 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, [...]

September 7, 2023

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news