Criminal Law: Right To Counsel-Robbery-Sufficiency of Evidence

Where a defendant challenged convictions that included robbery and assault, the trial court did not err in failing to appoint counsel for a hearing that was the defendant’s initial appearance before the court since the hearing did not constitute a “critical stage” of the proceedings and there was no prejudice, and the court also did not err in allowing the state to amend the felony information, so the judgment is affirmed since the evidence was sufficient to support the convictions.

Judgment is affirmed.

State v. Phillips (MLW No. 80502/Case No. SD37382 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Goodman, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Scott County, Dolan, J. (Matthew George Mueller, St. Louis, for appellant) (Richard Anthony Starnes, Jefferson City, for respondent).