Domestic Relations: Child Custody-Stale Evidence-Attorney Fees

Staff Report//September 15, 2023

Where a mother appealed a judgment awarding the father sole physical and legal custody of their child, the determinations of child custody and child support were not based on stale evidence, and the mother’s against-the-weight-of-the-evidence claim failed, so the judgment is affirmed, and the trial court did not abuse its discretion by ordering the mother to pay attorney fees because her conduct prolonged the litigation.

Judgment is affirmed.

J.R.M. v. R.T.M. (MLW No. 80496/Case No. ED111017 – 12 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Torbitzky, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Donnelly, J. (Appellant, pro se) (Joanne Martin Descher for respondents).

