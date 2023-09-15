Probate: Fiduciary Duty-Punitive Damages

Where appellant challenged the entry of summary judgment in favor of a law firm on her claims for breach of fiduciary duty and punitive damages, a trial court may enter summary judgment on a breach of fiduciary duty claim, and the court did not err in sustaining the law firm’s motion for summary judgment following the prior appellate decision.

Judgment is affirmed.

Wood v. Millsap & Singer, P.C. (MLW No. 80501/Case No. SD37921 – 11 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Growcock, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Greene County, Powell, J. (Thomas W. Millington and Kathryn Ann Millington, Springfield, for appellant) (Charles Smathers Pullium III, St. Louis, for respondent).