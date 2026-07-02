Dispute over property ownership remanded to circuit court

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Summary

Missouri Court of Appeals reversed summary judgment in a property ownership dispute involving an alleged oral land transfer agreement.

Court found genuine issues of material fact remained regarding adverse possession, promissory estoppel and fraud claims.

Judges ruled probate statutes of limitation did not automatically bar the plaintiffs’ claims.

Case was remanded to the circuit court for further proceedings.

In a case involving an alleged oral contract about the ownership of real property, summary judgment in favor of the defendants should be reversed where material facts remain in dispute, the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District ruled on June 16.

Jacob and Samantha Marshall alleged that they entered into an oral agreement with Leonard and Bonnie Stapp in 2009 to transfer ownership of a piece of real property upon certain conditions requiring maintenance and rehabilitating a dilapidated residence on the property to a habitable standard.

Following the death of both Stapps, the Marshalls contacted Leigh Marshall and Deanna Needham and remained on the property, “under claim of right and adverse” to Leigh and Deanna.

In 2021, a judgment was entered in a probate proceeding giving title to the property to Leigh and Deanna.

Jacob and Samantha subsequently filed suit against Leigh and Deanna, seeking a declaratory judgment to declare an oral agreement for land transfer as valid, a claim to the property by reason of adverse possession, as well as claims of restitution, unjust enrichment and fraud.

They maintained that their use of the property was permissive, and that they believed and treated the property as if they owned it. The plaintiffs also told the court that the defendants knew of the oral agreement and refused to make the promised conveyance to them.

The circuit court granted summary judgment in favor of the defendants and the plaintiffs appealed.

Judge Becky J. West vacated the circuit court’s judgment and remanded, joined by Chief Judge Jennifer R. Growcock and Judge Bryan E. Nickell.

The plaintiffs argued that the district court erred when it found that the probate code statutes of limitation barred their claims.

Those statutes, sections 473.360.1 and 473.444.1, provide time limits upon which parties can make claims against the estate of a deceased person. But none of the uncontroverted material facts in the defendants’ statement described a “claim” within the meaning of those statutes, the plaintiffs told the court.

“We agree,” the court wrote, as the plaintiffs characterized their claims as “enforcement of an oral land transfer agreement” and restitution, unjust enrichment, fraud and promissory estoppel.

In addition, these claims “are based upon the conduct of [the defendants] occurring after the death of Leonard Stapp,” the court said. “More specifically, [the defendants] promised to convey the Property to [ the plaintiffs] during the probate process but then, during and after the probate process, refused to do so.”

The court found no reason why the probate code statutes of limitation would apply to the plaintiffs’ promissory estoppel claim or fraud claims, which were directed only at the defendants, based upon their allegedly unfulfilled promise.

As for the restitution, unjust enrichment and constructive trust claim, the record did not suggest that it in any way accrued under or against Leonard Stapp and through him, the defendants were enriched, the court noted.

“In sum, the summary judgment record fails to demonstrate that the probate code statutes of limitation bar any of [the plaintiffs’] claims as a matter of law,” the court concluded.

Turning to the issue of statute of frauds, the court explained that the defendants’ briefing failed to specifically identify which of the plaintiffs’ claims were barred by the statute of frauds.

“The summary judgment record does not refute, let alone even address, whether [the plaintiffs’] improvements to the Property satisfy the equitable exceptions to the statute of frauds,” the court said, finding that the record failed to demonstrate that an affirmative defense barred the plaintiffs’ claim.

Considering the element of hostility for adverse possession, the court agreed with the plaintiffs that their petition properly asserted the hostility requirement element because they believed that they were the owners of the property as a matter of right and not merely permissive tenants.

Finally, the court found the plaintiffs also satisfied the ten-year element of adverse possession, rejecting the defendants’ argument that the plaintiffs’ claim did not begin to run until 2021.

The court vacated the circuit court’s judgment and remanded.

Donald M. Brown of Douglas Haun Heidemann in Boliver, who represented the plaintiffs, said he was pleased that the Court of Appeals gave his clients the opportunity for their day in court.

“The decision also makes clear that summary judgment should be used sparingly and not granted if there is any dispute of material facts,” he said.

Springfield attorney Thomas W. Millington of Millington & Glass, who represented the defendants, said his clients have already filed an application for transfer to the Missouri Supreme Court.

“This is a claim that arose out of a deal that was allegedly made in 2009,” Millington said. “Leonard Stapp passed away in 2020 and an estate was opened but a claim was never filed, and the lawsuit wasn’t even filed until after the estate closed and the statute of limitations had passed. We relied upon case law that said there are two separate statutes that require that all claims of any type or kind that arise out of or relate to an estate must be filed within time limits that weren’t met here.”

The case is Marshall v. Marshall, No. SD39112.