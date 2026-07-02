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Ted Ardini named chief judge of Western District

Staff Report//July 2, 2026//

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Ted Ardini named chief judge of Western District

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District court building in Kansas City

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District court building in Kansas City. (File photo)

Ted Ardini named chief judge of Western District

Staff Report//July 2, 2026//

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Edward R. (Ted) Ardini Jr. became of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, on July 1.

Ardini was elected to the role by the judges of the Western District. He was appointed to the Western District in 2016, according to the court. Prior to his appointment, he spent seven years as counsel to the governor and 16 years in the attorney general’s office, as well as a variety of other state government positions.

As chief judge, Ardini is the chief administrative officer of the court, and will assign its 11 judges to panels for appeals hearings and petitions for extraordinary writs. The chief judge also designates the presiding judges of those panels. Additionally, the chief judge works with the court clerk in considering and rulings on the motions presented to the court and presides over a monthly en banc judges conference.

He will also chair the Sixth, Seventh and 16th circuit , which are responsible for selecting the three-person panels for consideration by the governor for in those circuits.

Ardini received his juris doctor from the New England School of Law in Boston, and is a member of The Missouri Bar, the Boone County Bar Association and the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association.

“I have had the privilege to serve the citizens of Missouri for the past thirty-four years,” Ardini said in a news release.  “Public service is a noble calling, and I am humbled by the opportunity provided to me by my colleagues to serve as chief judge. Each member of this court is fully dedicated to the solemn duties of their office, and, during my tenure, I pledge that this court will remain steadfastly focused on efficiently, effectively, and fairly serving the citizens, businesses, and litigants of the state of Missouri.”

Tags: Administrative Law, chief judge, judicial vacancies, judicial commissions, Missouri Court of Appeals Western District

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