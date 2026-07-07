Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert retiring after 32 years

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Summary

Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District will retire at the end of the month.

The court announced Gabbert’s retirement Wednesday, effective July 31. He served as judge on the Western District for more than 13 years and spent 19 years before that on the Clay County Circuit Court.

Gabbert served as chief judge of the Western District from July 1, 2024, to June 30. He was succeeded by Judge Edward R. Ardini Jr.

Gabbert graduated with his law degree from Mississippi College and will complete his master’s in law degree from Duke University this year. He began his legal career in private practice before becoming an assistant prosecuting attorney in Clay County. He also served as the prosecuting attorney for the city of Gladstone while continuing his private practice.

His service as a municipal judge for North Kansas City in 1993 was the start of his judicial career. In 1994 he was appointed as associated circuit judge for Clay County, in the Seventh Judicial District, spending a decade in that role. In 2004, Gabbert was appointed to circuit court judge for the Seventh Circuit. His tenure in the Seventh Circuit included serving as presiding judge for two years, before his appointment to the Western District in 2013.

In addition to his judicial and legal career, Gabbert has taught law-related graduate and undergraduate classes for more than 30 years at several schools, including Rockhurst University, Park University and William Jewell College.

“Serving in the judiciary has been the greatest honor of my professional life. As both a trial and appellate judge, I had the privilege of working alongside exceptional judges, dedicated court staff, and outstanding attorneys, many of whom have become my close friends,” Gabbert stated in a news release. “I leave the judiciary with deep gratitude for the work, the friendships, and the opportunity to serve. These thirty-two years will always remain a meaningful part of my life. Thank you to all who have made my judicial career possible and memorable”.

After retirement, Gabbert plans to join the Accurso Law Firm in Kansas City as senior counsel.

“Judge Gabbert has honorably served the citizens of Missouri for more than three decades in a variety of judicial roles,” Western District Chief Judge Ardini said in a news release. “Judge Gabbert’s commitment to public service and the rule of law is unmatched. He has taught and mentored young lawyers and has been an inspiration to many. I am honored to have served as his colleague for the past 10 years and to call him my friend. The entire court wishes him well as he embarks on his next chapter.”

The Western District will convene a special session of the court en banc at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at its courthouse at 1300 Oak Street in Kansas City to honor Gabbert’s career and judiciary service.