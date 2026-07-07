Severe motorcycle crash nets seven-figure settlement

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After a woman was severely injured in a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County, her attorney was able to secure a $1.5 million settlement on her behalf.

The plaintiff, represented by Brent Sumner of the Sumner Law Group in St. Louis, was riding her bike down a two-lane highway when another vehicle from a side county road pulled out in front of her.

Sumner said his client struck the back of the defendant’s vehicle and was thrown a few hundred feet away. She injured her leg, knee and foot and required numerous surgeries and extended hospitalization.

“She has a good job at Boeing and she’s not been able to return to work yet,” Sumner said. “Obviously the hope is she’ll return to work. She had a significant leg injury that required surgery and a rod and pins to her femur. The problem was that she kept fighting infections and so they would have to go back in, clean out the infection and treat it internally. They even had to replace the hardware that was inside of her and redo the surgery.”

Sumner said luckily the defendant had a good insurance policy and they were able to settle the case for the policy limits of $1.5 million.

An attorney for the plaintiff did not respond to a request for comment.

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Amount of verdict, judgment or settlement: $1,500,000

Type of action: Motor vehicle collision

Venue: St. Charles County Circuit Court

Case Number/Date: Confidential/05/01/2026

Defendants’ Experts: Kevin Johnson, accident reconstruction specialist.

Injuries: Leg, knee, ankle, foot

Caption: Confidential v. Confidential

Plaintiffs’ Attorneys: Brent Sumner of the Sumner law group in St. Louis

Defendants’ Attorneys: Jackie Kinder of Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann in St. Louis