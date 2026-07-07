Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Supreme Court won’t block Texas app store age verification law

By Andrew Chung, Reuters//July 7, 2026//

Home>News>

Supreme Court won’t block Texas app store age verification law

FILE PHOTO: Social media apps are displayed on a mobile phone

Social media icons are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. (Hollie Adams/Illustration/Reuters file photo)

Supreme Court won’t block Texas app store age verification law

By Andrew Chung, Reuters//July 7, 2026//

Listen to this article

The declined on Monday to block a Texas law requiring app stores and developers to verify the age of mobile device users, and for minors to obtain , to download apps or make purchases, acting in a challenge on free speech grounds by a technology industry group and students.

The justices denied requests by the challengers to lift a lower court’s decision that had allowed the law to take effect while litigation continues over whether it violates the U.S. Constitution’s , which protects against government abridgement of free speech.

The , a group whose members include prominent operators such as Apple and Google, and a coalition of students called Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, as well as two individual students, sued to stop the Texas law.

The case brought to the nation’s highest judicial body another free speech battle over efforts by the state of Texas to protect children from online content.

The Supreme Court last year upheld a different state law that requires by pornographic websites, rejecting the adult entertainment industry’s claim that the measure violated the First Amendment rights of adults. That ruling was 6-3, with the court’s six conservative justices in the majority, and three liberal justices in dissent.

Texas passed its App Store Accountability Act in 2025, imposing age verification and parental consent requirements on App Stores and developers. Under the law, accounts belonging to people under age 18 must be linked to the account of a parent or guardian. It requires that before a minor may download an app, the parent or guardian must receive notice of the app’s age rating and provide approval.

The law was signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The measure reflects broader efforts by some U.S. states and other countries to regulate smartphone use by children and to curb the potentially harmful effects of social media. Australia in 2025 became the first country to ban social media for children under 16.

U.S. Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas granted injunctions halting the law last December, finding that it likely violates the First Amendment.

“The act is akin to a law that would require every bookstore to verify the age of every customer at the door and, for minors, require parental consent before the child or teen could enter and again when they try to purchase a book,” Pitman said in his ruling.

On June 4, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put Pitman’s ruling on hold.

“Texas has a substantial, if not compelling, interest in protecting children, and parents need to have the necessary information to make informed choices affecting their children’s upbringing,” the 5th Circuit wrote.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association, in urging the Supreme Court to lift the 5th Circuit’s decision, said the state law illegally forces app stores to police access by users to vast amounts of online speech.

“No state has ever required its citizens to prove their age before reading a newspaper, entering a bookstore, or even accessing the internet,” the group said in a court filing.

The Texas law “does exactly that — for every mobile app on every mobile phone,” it added.

Tags: First Amendment, parental consent, First Amendment/Media Law, age verification, Computer & Communications Industry Association, App Store, U.S. Supreme Court

Related Articles

Related Content

DHS-officer-Depositphotos_48831555_XL-w-875×463

He wrote a scathing message to ICE. Federal agents showed up at his door.

David Streever sued the DHS after agents visited him over a critical email to ICE, alleging a violation of his[...]

July 7, 2026
Law cases and law books on a shelf

Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert retiring after 32 years

Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert of the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District will retire at the end of the mont[...]

July 7, 2026
Generic legal image showing a judge's hammer and gavel on a wooden table with a stack of $100 bills between them

Severe motorcycle crash nets seven-figure settlement

A St. Charles County motorcycle crash ended in a $1.5 million settlement after a rider suffered severe leg inj[...]

July 7, 2026
Enfamil baby formula, produced by Mead Johnson, is seen in a supermarket in Los Angeles

Missouri jury sides with Enfamil maker in case over preterm baby formula

A jury in St. Louis on Thursday rejected claims that Reckitt unit Mead Johnson's specialized formula for prete[...]

July 6, 2026
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington

Supreme Court to hear gun, LGBT, voting rights cases in next term

Fresh off a momentous term, the high court already has a slate of important cases set up for its next term tha[...]

July 6, 2026
A close-up of a gavel and block sitting atop an open book

Defense avoids $21M demand after client accused of stealing intellectual property

The defense wins a trade secrets lawsuit as jury rejects Sun Solar's $12M trial claim after a $21M pretrial de[...]

July 6, 2026

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news