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Arkansas motorist injured in St. Louis County settles with other driver

Alan Scher Zagier//July 8, 2026//

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Arkansas motorist injured in St. Louis County settles with other driver

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Arkansas motorist injured in St. Louis County settles with other driver

Alan Scher Zagier//July 8, 2026//

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A 35-year-old Arkansas man injured in a November 2024 two-car collision in has settled a with the other driver for $25,000.

The claim on behalf of was settled out of court with in late April, records provided by lead plaintiff’s attorney show.

According to a Jan. 21, 2026, demand letter, Pounds was rear-ended by State Farm policyholder , while stopped in traffic on Manchester Road on November  25, 2024.

He was subsequently treated for back pain and injuries at both an urgent care clinic and by his primary physician Along with physical therapy treatments, he accrued in excess of $7,000, leading to an initial demand of $100,000.

The claim instead settled for one-fourth of that amount, but without the need to file a lawsuit.

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$25,000 settlement

Venue: St. Louis County Circuit Court (not filed)

Date: April 5, 2026

Injuries alleged: back, head

Special damages: $7,110.35:

Caption: Justin Pounds v. John Johnson

Plaintiff’s attorneys: Lindsay Rakers (lead) and Brent Sumner, The Sumner Law Group, St. Louis;

Insurance: State Farm

Tags: Motor vehicle collision, Lindsay Rakers, personal injury law, St. Louis County, John Johnson, liability claim, special damages, State Farm Insurance, Justin Pounds

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