Arkansas motorist injured in St. Louis County settles with other driver

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A 35-year-old Arkansas man injured in a November 2024 two-car collision in St. Louis County has settled a liability claim with the other driver for $25,000.

The claim on behalf of Justin Pounds was settled out of court with State Farm Insurance in late April, records provided by lead plaintiff’s attorney Lindsay Rakers show.

According to a Jan. 21, 2026, demand letter, Pounds was rear-ended by State Farm policyholder John Johnson, while stopped in traffic on Manchester Road on November 25, 2024.

He was subsequently treated for back pain and injuries at both an urgent care clinic and by his primary physician Along with physical therapy treatments, he accrued special damages in excess of $7,000, leading to an initial demand of $100,000.

The claim instead settled for one-fourth of that amount, but without the need to file a lawsuit.

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$25,000 settlement

Motor vehicle collision

Venue: St. Louis County Circuit Court (not filed)

Date: April 5, 2026

Injuries alleged: back, head

Special damages: $7,110.35:

Caption: Justin Pounds v. John Johnson

Plaintiff’s attorneys: Lindsay Rakers (lead) and Brent Sumner, The Sumner Law Group, St. Louis;

Insurance: State Farm