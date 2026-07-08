Verdicts may fuel Missouri social media claims

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Summary

A new lawsuit in St. Charles County Circuit Court alleges Snapchat features helped connect a 12-year-old child with an adult predator.

The plaintiffs assert product liability, failure to warn, negligence and Missouri Merchandising Practices Act claims against Snap.

Recent California and New Mexico verdicts against Meta and YouTube are being cited as signs of momentum in social media harm litigation.

Attorneys say plaintiffs are increasingly focusing on platform design features rather than third-party content.

Recent jury verdicts against Meta and YouTube are giving plaintiffs’ attorneys new examples to point to as social media harm lawsuits move through courts nationwide, including a newly filed Missouri case alleging Snapchat’s product design enabled a predator to reach and sexually assault a child.

The lawsuit, filed June 23 in St. Charles Circuit Court, is not a social media addiction case. But attorneys said it fits within a broader legal shift in which plaintiffs are framing claims against social media companies around product design, warnings and consumer protection theories rather than trying to hold platforms liable for content.

The Missouri suit was filed by V.F. and A.F., individually and as next friends of their minor child, J.F., against Snap Inc. and Gabriel Joel Valentin-Rios. The petition alleges Snapchat’s Quick Add, Snap Map, Stories, Bitmoji and other features connected J.F., then 12, with Valentin-Rios, a 25-year-old stranger who later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The petition alleges Valentin-Rios used Snapchat features to disguise his identity and age, groom J.F., obtain her home address and pressure her into meeting him in person. The plaintiffs assert claims including strict product liability, failure to warn, negligence, violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, unjust enrichment and invasion of privacy against Snap, along with assault and battery against Valentin-Rios.

Eric D. Holland of Holland Law in St. Louis, one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said the case appears to be among the first of its kind in Missouri.

The Missouri filing comes after two major verdicts earlier this year involving claims against Meta and YouTube.

In K.G.M. v. Meta Platforms, a Los Angeles County Superior Court jury returned its verdict after a monthlong trial and nine days of deliberations. The 20-year-old plaintiff alleged she began using YouTube at age 6 and Instagram at age 9, and that platform design features, including algorithmic content recommendations, beauty filters and push notifications, caused her to experience anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia and suicidal thoughts.

“The evidence showed that Meta and YouTube knew their platforms were hooking children and harming their mental health, and instead of fixing the problem they kept developing features to maximize the time kids spent on their apps,” the plaintiff’s lead counsel, W. Mark Lanier of Houston, said in a published statement.

The jury found Meta and YouTube liable for negligence and failure to warn. It awarded $3 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive damages, with 70 percent of the liability assigned to Meta and 30 percent to YouTube.

In June, California denied a new trial for Google and Meta.

In State v. Meta Platforms, tried in state District Court in Santa Fe, a New Mexico jury found Meta liable for two violations of the state’s unfair practices law after several hours of deliberation. The jury imposed $375 million in civil penalties after the state alleged Meta misled users about the safety of its platforms and enabled child exploitation.

“(The California and New Mexico verdicts) is another critical step toward justice that puts Meta and other big tech executives on notice that they cannot evade responsibility for design choices that jeopardize child safety … Juries in New Mexico and California have recognized that Meta’s public deception and design features are putting children in harm’s way,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez previously said in a statement.

Jer Nixon of Simon Law in St. Louis said the verdicts are significant because they show plaintiffs’ theories can be tested before juries.

“The landscape has certainly changed, and the fact that there have been these successes is further evidence of that,” Nixon said. “That’s not to say that plaintiffs will win every case from now on, or every case will go exactly as these did, but I think these are some of the first verdicts that will show that social media companies can be held accountable for the way they design their products.”

Product design focus

The litigation has increasingly turned on whether claims are aimed at a platform’s role as a publisher of third-party content or at its own product design choices.

The distinction matters because social media companies have typically relied on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and First Amendment defenses in cases involving user-generated content. Plaintiffs’ attorneys in the current wave of litigation argue their claims are not about the content but about features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, alerts, likes, social-validation metrics, algorithmic recommendations and friend-suggestion tools.

Thomas P. Cartmell of Wagstaff & Cartmell in Kansas City, who is involved in the social media multidistrict litigation and the California coordinated proceeding, said Section 230 still plays a role, but the design theory has changed how courts evaluate the claims.

“Our claim is based on the design of the product and the features,” Cartmell said. “We’re claiming that the features like infinite scroll, autoplay, likes, and other social validation measures and metrics, and the algorithm … is creating an addictive experience and excessive use and compulsive use by kids, and then downstream depression, anxiety, and all these things.”

Cartmell said the theory is that content may be relevant as evidence in some cases, but the claims themselves are not based on a platform’s failure to moderate or remove content.

“If we’re saying it’s not the content, and our experts are saying it’s not the content that’s causing them to be on there compulsively and obsessively, it’s these features, the way they’re designed, that keep the kids there … and keep them coming back,” he said.

The Missouri Snapchat case makes a related argument. The petition alleges Snap’s own recommendation, geolocation and interface features connected J.F. to Valentin-Rios and made it easier for him to present himself as a teenage boy, obtain access to her and conceal his conduct.

The petition says the plaintiffs are not seeking to hold Snap liable as the publisher of third-party content, but rather as the designer, marketer, distributor and operator of an allegedly defective product. It alleges Snapchat’s structure and features are harmful “irrespective of third-party content” and that Snap could have designed safer features or provided warnings without removing or altering user content.

Holland said that distinction is central to the Missouri case.

“What we have here … is a product intentionally made, intentionally designed to do exactly what it did here, and that’s absolutely wrong, and it needs to be fixed,” Holland said. “Set aside any questions about addiction, this product very sadly and tragically performed exactly how this defendant designed it to, and that needs to stop.”

MDL pending

The federal multidistrict litigation is pending before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Northern District of California. The court’s case summary describes the MDL as involving claims that social media platforms are defective because they are designed to maximize screen time and encourage addictive behavior in adolescents, allegedly resulting in emotional and physical harms, including death.

The defendants in the MDL include Meta, Instagram, Snap, TikTok, ByteDance, YouTube, Google and Alphabet. The case includes personal injury plaintiffs, school districts and government entities.

The MDL’s public calendar lists trial activity in the state attorneys general track and school district bellwether track, including a July trial date for State AGs v. Meta defendants and a February 2027 school district bellwether trial, though the court notes dates may change.

Missouri’s role has some nuance. Former Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a coalition of states in October 2023 suing Meta over alleged harms to young users, but in April 2025, Missouri and Meta stipulated to dismissal of Missouri’s complaint without prejudice in Case No. 4:23-cv-05448-YGR. The broader MDL remains active, including state attorney general proceedings and transferred individual cases.

Cartmell said there are thousands of social media harm cases on behalf of children, along with school district cases, attorney general cases and state court cases proceeding outside the MDL.

“I do think there’s other types of platforms or apps that have these similar types of designs that allow, for example, kids to be in an environment where they’re put in contact with adults, sort of in an unsupervised way,” said Cartmell. “Lots of that type of litigation is going to continue.”

Holland said the recent verdicts may help plaintiffs in future product-design cases by showing courts and juries have already considered similar theories.

“I definitely think that there’s emerging precedent here … What we see are these big tech platforms trying every way possible to avoid liability, to avoid being held accountable, to not have to answer for the kinds of things that they’ve done to their product to manipulate the algorithms and their product to make it so that predators like this can prey on minors like this,” he said. “We’re going to see more and more of these kinds of cases, and I do think that the fact that there have been other cases previously is …a good thing where we’ve already seen how those have gone, and it’s definitely going to be helpful.”

The Missouri petition alleges Snap knew predators used its platform features to target minors, failed to disable Quick Add for minor users, failed to fix other allegedly dangerous features and failed to adequately warn parents and children of known dangers. It also alleges Snap knowingly allowed underage users to access Snapchat and failed to meaningfully verify age or parental consent.

The petition further alleges Valentin-Rios opened a second Snapchat account, Nocits21g, one week before the assault, and that Snap connected that account with J.F. and other nearby girls. The plaintiffs allege Snap knew Valentin-Rios was operating multiple accounts but allowed him to continue because user engagement was more valuable than user safety.

What comes next

Missouri attorneys said the California and New Mexico verdicts may influence not only litigation but also legislative and regulatory conversations about children’s social media use.

Nixon said the jury verdicts are part of a larger reckoning over platform design and youth safety.

“I think you’ve already seen efforts at legislation,” Nixon said. “It’s reaching a tipping point where it affects so many people that … I would expect to see legislation that addresses this. Whether it gets enacted, I don’t know.”

There were some efforts in the Missouri Legislature during the 2026 legislative session to address social media use in youth, including a bill that would have mandated that social platforms verify users’ ages so that those under 16 cannot open accounts, while giving parents oversight tools for teens aged 16 and 17. Additionally, it would have barred platforms from directing paid ads at minors or using design tactics meant to be addictive such as infinite-scroll feeds or autoplaying content. However, those efforts eventually stalled.

Cartmell said he expects the lawsuits to push social media companies toward product changes, particularly if plaintiffs continue to succeed at trial.

“I think that’s one of the purposes why this is such important litigation,” Cartmell said. “The wheels turn very slowly when you’re talking about regulatory involvement and legislation, but I do think these lawsuits, and if we’re successful in these lawsuits, is going to drive them to have to change.”

He said injunctive relief sought in some attorney general cases could include changes to platform design for minor users.

“The addictive features … should just be turned off for kids, not for adults,” Cartmell said. “You can keep them for adults, but you know what the addictive design is. They do, Meta does, and so they should just turn that off for kids.”

For Missouri lawyers watching the litigation, Nixon said the main takeaway is that the cases are no longer theoretical. Plaintiffs have secured early verdicts, the MDL continues moving and new cases are testing related theories in state courts.

“The most important takeaway is just that these companies can be held accountable for the harm they cause,” Nixon said.

He said the litigation is still developing and more trials and settlements are likely.

“We’re still early on in this,” said Nixon. “It’s a new type of case that obviously didn’t exist 50 years ago and really has only started to exist in its current form on a large scale recently.”

For Holland, the Missouri Snap case is part of that next phase. He said the lawsuit is intended to put Snap’s product choices before a jury.

“We’re ready to go toe to toe with big tech, and we want to get … in front of a jury and we want to have a jury judge their behavior, Holland said. “I think that the jury system is the greatest in the world and it allows people like this to go toe to toe with these multibillionaire tech titans and these now trillion-dollar tech companies, and I think it’s important that they be held accountable.”