Criminal Law: Homicide-Correction of Testimony
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
Defendant appealed his conviction for murder, assault, robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action. On appeal, defendant contended that the trial court erred in failing to order the state to stipulate to a correction of a witness’s purportedly false testimony, admitting video of defendant lying to law enforcement regarding his involvement in the underlying offense, and failing to sua sponte take curative action following the state’s improper references to defendant as a defense expert witness’s “client.”
Where defendant failed to object to the allegedly false witness testimony, its admission was not plain error where defendant did not show that the testimony was directly demonstrative of his guilt as the false testimony only affected the witness’s credibility and reliability.
Judgment is affirmed.
State v. Calverley (MLW No. 84957/Case No. SD38828 – 28 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Hamner, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Christian County, Johnson, J. (Samuel E. Buffaloe, Columbia for appellant) (Nathan Jeremy Aquino, Jefferson City and Darlene Fern Parrigon, Pierce City for respondent)
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