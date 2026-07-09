Criminal Law: Murder-Hearsay
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
Defendant appealed his conviction for murder and related offenses stemming from an altercation with his then-paramour and another victim, in which defendant allegedly shot both victims at close range before being driven off by gunfire from one of the victim’s sons. On appeal, defendant argued that the trial court erred in overruling several of his hearsay objections regarding statements made by the victim and her family members. Defendant further argued that the state failed to prove that he did not fire at the victims in self-defense.
Where the victim’s statements were made while under the stress of trying to hide from defendant due to a perceived threat on her life, the trial court did not err in concluding that the statements qualified for the excited utterance exception, and other family members’ testimony about the shooting was sufficient to contradict defendant’s claims of self-defense.
Judgment is affirmed.
State v. Goodrich (MLW No. 84956/Case No. WD87003 – 32 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Pfeiffer, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Jackson County, Burnett, J. (Damon E. Goodrich, Jefferson City, appellant pro se) (Catherine L. Hanaway, Attorney General and Wensdai Brooks, Assistant Attorney General, Jefferson City for respondents
Latest Opinion Digests
- Insurance-Interpleader-Competing Claims to Insurance Proceeds
- Employer-Employee-Discrimination-Hostile Work Environment
- Criminal Law-Rape-Oral and Written Judgments
- Torts-Defamation-Official Immunity
- Real Property-Adverse Possession-Oral Agreement for Sale
- Domestic Relations-Termination of Parental Rights-Parental Unfitness
- Criminal Law-Violation of Order of Protection-Scope of Cross-Examination
- Criminal Law-Resisting Arrest-Sufficiency of Evidence
- Criminal Law-Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel
- Domestic Relations-Dissolution-Property Division
- Criminal Law-Assault-Self-Defense
Top stories
- Supreme Court rejects bright-line rule on FAA worker exemption
- 2026 Unsung Legal Heroes: Publisher’s Letter, honorees
- Driver in accident settles negligence suit with other motorist
- Verdicts may fuel Missouri social media claims
- Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert retiring after 32 years
- Severe motorcycle crash nets seven-figure settlement
- Defense avoids $21M demand after client accused of stealing intellectual property
- COA reverses summary judgment on discrimination claims