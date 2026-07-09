Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Ineffective Assistance of Counsel

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Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for post-conviction relief which alleged that trial counsel was ineffective for failing to object to evidence that defendant was a member of a motorcycle club, which he argued was inflammatory and prejudicial, and in failing to move to dismiss the case for a speedy trial violation.

Where defendant’s motion raised arguments already resolved on direct appeal, the court affirmed the denial of the motion.

Judgment is affirmed.

Scherrer v. State (MLW No. 85065/Case No. ED113649 – 8 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Wright, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Francois County, Sechrest, J. (Kevin L. Schriener for appellant) (Dora A. Fichter for respondent)