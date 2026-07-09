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Criminal Law: Sentence Reduction-Retroactive Guidelines Amendment-Weighting of Record

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

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Criminal Law: Sentence Reduction-Retroactive Guidelines Amendment-Weighting of Record

Criminal Law: Sentence Reduction-Retroactive Guidelines Amendment-Weighting of Record

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

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Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for a sentence reduction for his conviction for second-degree murder, which was based on a retroactive amendment to the Sentencing Guidelines. On appeal, defendant argued that the district court erred by placing too much emphasis on his underlying and post-conviction conduct and not enough emphasis on his efforts at rehabilitation.

Where the district court adequately considered the statutory sentencing factors, there was no abuse of sentencing discretion in determining that defendant’s record did not warrant granting a sentence reduction.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. Shoulders (MLW No. 85039/Case No. 25-1356 – 4 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of South Dakota, Theeler, J.

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