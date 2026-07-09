Domestic Relations: Dissolution-Civil Contempt
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
Husband appealed the trial court’s judgment that held him in civil contempt for violating the dissolution judgment.
Where husband had complied with the contempt orders, he had purged the contempt and thus rendered his appeal moot.
Appeal is dismissed.
Dougherty v. Mueller (MLW No. 85063/Case No. ED113962 – 6 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Gardner, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Hearne, J. (Heather F. Counts and Richard A. Mueller for appellant) (Cary J. Mogerman, Mary E. Niemira and Joseph J. Kodner for respondent)
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