Domestic Relations: Grandparent Custody-Adoption

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Minor child O.S.’s grandparents appealed the trial court’s judgment denying as moot their petition for custody and adoption, after the trial court had granted the petition for adoption filed by O.S.’s foster parents in a separate action.

Where O.S. had already been adopted in a separate case, grandparents’ petition for adoption failed to state a claim for relief and thus the court could not reach the merits. However, the court argued that intervention of right was the appropriate procedure to resolve competing efforts to adopt a child.

Dunne, J., concurring: “Here, both the Grandparents, who filed first, and the Foster Parents filed adoption petitions, which were both pending before the same family-court judge. The order of filing is irrelevant; rather, what is of paramount importance is that the family-court judge, by failing to rule simultaneously on both adoption petitions or consolidating them, deprived the child’s biological family of the opportunity for appellate review under the mootness doctrine.”

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Matter of: O.S. (MLW No. 84952/Case No. ED113259 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dunne, J. (William P. Grant for appellant) (Kerry D. Allen for respondent)