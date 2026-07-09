Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Domestic Relations: Grandparent Custody-Adoption

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

Home>Courts>Court of Appeals, Eastern District>

Domestic Relations: Grandparent Custody-Adoption

Domestic Relations: Grandparent Custody-Adoption

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

Listen to this article

Minor child O.S.’s grandparents appealed the trial court’s judgment denying as moot their petition for custody and adoption, after the trial court had granted the petition for adoption filed by O.S.’s foster parents in a separate action.

Where O.S. had already been adopted in a separate case, grandparents’ petition for adoption failed to state a claim for relief and thus the court could not reach the merits. However, the court argued that intervention of right was the appropriate procedure to resolve competing efforts to adopt a child.

Dunne, J., concurring: “Here, both the Grandparents, who filed first, and the Foster Parents filed adoption petitions, which were both pending before the same family-court judge. The order of filing is irrelevant; rather, what is of paramount importance is that the family-court judge, by failing to rule simultaneously on both adoption petitions or consolidating them, deprived the child’s biological family of the opportunity for appellate review under the mootness doctrine.”

Judgment is affirmed.

In the Matter of: O.S. (MLW No. 84952/Case No. ED113259 – 13 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Dowd, J.) Appealed from circuit court, St. Louis County, Dunne, J. (William P. Grant for appellant) (Kerry D. Allen for respondent)

Related Content

Real Property: Unjust Enrichment-Party Status

Plaintiff appealed the trial court’s judgment in favor of John Miller III on his counterclaim for unjust enr[...]

July 9, 2026

Real Property: Breach of Lease-Unlawful Detainer

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of its claims of unlawful detainer, breach of contract, trespass, waste and p[...]

July 9, 2026

Probate: Trust Distribution-Final Judgment

Plaintiff appealed the trial court’s amended judgment awarding the Joint Revocable Trust of Melvin C. Soppel[...]

July 9, 2026

Domestic Relations: Child Custody-Modification

Mother appealed the trial court’s order modifying the parties’ child custody arrangement. On appeal, mothe[...]

July 9, 2026

Domestic Relations: Child Custody-Modification

Defendant appealed the trial court’s order modifying the parties’ child custody arrangement and awarding s[...]

July 9, 2026

Criminal Law: Statutory Rape-Judgment of Acquittal

Defendant appealed his convictions and sentence for statutory rape and statutory sodomy, arguing that the tria[...]

July 9, 2026

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news