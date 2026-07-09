Employer-Employee: Breach of Duty of Loyalty-Misappropriation of Trade Secrets-Discovery Rulings
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
The parties cross-appealed from the district court’s grant of summary judgment to defendants on most of the claims. Plaintiff sued defendants, its former employees, for breach of the duty of loyalty, misappropriation of trade secrets and tortious interference, alleging that defendants had gone to work for a competitor while on inactive status with plaintiff. On appeal, plaintiff challenged the denial of its discovery motions and the grant of partial summary judgment to defendants. Defendants appealed the partial denial of summary judgment.
Where plaintiff failed to support its request for third-party discovery with sufficient specificity, there was no abuse of discretion in denying discovery, and there was no error in the district court’s judgment where plaintiff failed to present sufficient evidence of a breach of the duty of loyalty except for a limited period of time.
Judgment is affirmed.
Wilbur-Ellis Company v. Gompert (MLW No. 85051/Case No. 25-1577 & 25-1682 – 20 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Shepherd, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska, Rossiter, J, and DeLuca, J. (Jeremy D. Sosna, Minneapolis, MN for appellant; Kyle D. Kennedy, Fayetteville, AR on the brief) (Zachary B. Busey, Memphis, TN for appellees; Heidi Ann GuttauFox, Omaha, NE on the brief)
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