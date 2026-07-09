Employer-Employee: Employee Action-Dismissal-Denial of Leave to Amend
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his employment-related action.
Where the record supported dismissal, the court affirmed dismissal with prejudice where amendment of plaintiff’s complaint would be futile.
Judgment is affirmed.
Markins v. Seeds (MLW No. 85043/Case No. 26-1082 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District of Iowa, Locher, J.
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