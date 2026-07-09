Employer-Employee: OSHA Citations-Collection Proceedings-Timeliness
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
Defendant appealed the denial of its motion to dismiss the government’s collection efforts to recover fines imposed under two citations issued by OSHA. Defendant had argued that the action was time barred by 28 U.S.C. § 2462, but the district court ruled that the statute did not apply to collections of debts under the Debt Collection Improvement Act.
Where the statute imposed a limitations period on an action to enforce a civil fine or penalty, the period still applied even though the government had referred the assessed fine to the DOJ for collection under the DCIA.
Judgment is affirmed.
U.S. v. I-44 Truck Center and Wrecker Service, LLC (MLW No. 85041/Case No. 25-1828 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Bodenhausen, J. (John Joseph Gazzoli Jr., St. Louis, MO for appellant; Theresa A. Phelps, St. Louis, MO on the brief) (Anthony J. Debre, AUSA, St. Louis, MO for appellee)
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