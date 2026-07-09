Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Employer-Employee: OSHA Citations-Collection Proceedings-Timeliness

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

Home>Courts>8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals>

Employer-Employee: OSHA Citations-Collection Proceedings-Timeliness

Employer-Employee: OSHA Citations-Collection Proceedings-Timeliness

Staff Report//July 9, 2026//

Listen to this article

Defendant appealed the denial of its motion to dismiss the government’s collection efforts to recover fines imposed under two citations issued by OSHA. Defendant had argued that the action was time barred by 28 U.S.C. § 2462, but the district court ruled that the statute did not apply to collections of debts under the Debt Collection Improvement Act.

Where the statute imposed a limitations period on an action to enforce a civil fine or penalty, the period still applied even though the government had referred the assessed fine to the DOJ for collection under the DCIA.

Judgment is affirmed.

U.S. v. I-44 Truck Center and Wrecker Service, LLC (MLW No. 85041/Case No. 25-1828 – 3 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Benton, J.) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, Bodenhausen, J. (John Joseph Gazzoli Jr., St. Louis, MO for appellant; Theresa A. Phelps, St. Louis, MO on the brief) (Anthony J. Debre, AUSA, St. Louis, MO for appellee)

Related Content

Immigration: Cancellation of Removal-Petition for Review-Exhaustion of Administrative Remedies

Petitioner sought review of the denial of her request for cancellation of removal. An IJ ruled that petitioner[...]

July 9, 2026

Employer-Employee: Employee Action-Dismissal-Denial of Leave to Amend

Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of his employment-related action. Where the record supported dismissal, th[...]

July 9, 2026

Employer-Employee: Breach of Duty of Loyalty-Misappropriation of Trade Secrets-Discovery Rulings

The parties cross-appealed from the district court’s grant of summary judgment to defendants on most of the [...]

July 9, 2026

Criminal Law: Sentence Reduction-Retroactive Guidelines Amendment-Weighting of Record

Defendant appealed the denial of his motion for a sentence reduction for his conviction for second-degree murd[...]

July 9, 2026

Criminal Law: Revocation of Supervised Release-Within-Guidelines Sentence-Substantive Reasonableness...

Defendant appealed the within-Guidelines sentence imposed following the revocation of his supervised release, [...]

July 9, 2026

Criminal Law: Possession with Intent to Distribute-Safety Valve Relief-Eligibility

Defendant appealed the sentence imposed following his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute, arg[...]

July 9, 2026

Latest Opinion Digests

See all digests

Special Sections

Top stories

See more news