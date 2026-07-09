Real Property: Breach of Lease-Unlawful Detainer
Staff Report//July 9, 2026//
Plaintiff appealed the dismissal of its claims of unlawful detainer, breach of contract, trespass, waste and piercing the corporate veil against defendants, following the alleged termination of defendants’ commercial lease with plaintiff. On appeal, plaintiff challenged the trial court’s legal determination that plaintiff failed to notify defendant of the termination of tenancy before bringing the unlawful detainer action.
Where defendants had a month-to-month tenancy, plaintiff’s notice of termination more than one month in advance was sufficient to meet the statutory requirement to terminate the tenancy, and the trial court erred in applying the statute governing unlawful detainer actions against intruders.
Judgment is affirmed in part and reversed in part.
Lifetime Property Investments, LLC v. DKIS, LLC (MLW No. 84951/Case No. ED113432 – 14 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Gardner, J.) Appealed from circuit court, Franklin County, Houston, J. (Caleb D. Reed for appellant) (David P. Politte and Tyler J. Miller for respondent)
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